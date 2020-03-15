SA-50 Vs IND-50 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Over-50s World Cup Preview

India will take on South Africa in the 16th match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup on Sunday, March 15. The SA-50 vs IND-50 live match will be played at the Langa Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The SA-50 vs IND-50 live match will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here is more information on the SA-50 vs IND-50 live streaming, SA-50 vs IND-50 live score and other SA-50 vs IND-50 live match of the Over-50s World Cup details.

India vs South Africa: SA-50 vs IND-50 live streaming and SA-50 vs IND-50 live match telecast in India

The India vs South Africa Over-50s World Cup match will be telecast on PitchVision. Viewers can also watch a delayed telecast of the SA-50 vs IND-50 live streaming on the YouTube channel of Cricket South Africa. The SA-50 vs IND-50 live score and updates can also be followed on Over50s' Facebook and Twitter pages.

SA-50 vs IND-50 live streaming: SA-50 vs IND-50 live match pitch report

The pitch at Langa Cricket Ground is expected to favour the bowlers. The pitch is a bit on the slower side and one can expect the dew to favour the chasing team. An average score of close to 220-250 can be expected from teams batting first. However, teams chasing have the upper hand and captains winning the toss in the India vs South Africa clash are likely to choose to field first.

SA-50 vs IND-50 live streaming: SA-50 vs IND-50 live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 17 to 20 km/hr while the temperature will linger 16 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is no likelihood of rain and but there is likely to be enough cloud cover to assist the swing bowlers.

SA-50 vs IND-50 live streaming: SA-50 vs IND-50 live match preview

India have had a dismal start to their campaign having lost both their matches so far. The Indian batsmen have massively disappointed and have failed to muster scores above 200 in both their games. However, if India have to turn their fortunes around, their batsmen need to pick up speed and deliver a much-needed win in the India vs South Africa match.

On the other hand, South Africa had a dream start to the tournament having won their games in the tournament so far. Having defeated Wales in the first game by a massive 173 runs, The South Africans brushed aside England, winning the nail-biting encounter by just two runs. South Africa enter the India vs South Africa clash as favourites and will look to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

