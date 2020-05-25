Sachin Tendulkar's 25th Anniversary: Batting Great Opens Up On Wife's Superstitious Nature

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 after acquiring several major Test and ODI batting records. Having debuted in 1989 as a 16-year old, the cricketer remained one of the mainstays of the Indian batting order for the next 24 years. While Sachin Tendulkar is on the top of the tree among all-time highest run-aggregators, he once comically credited his wife Anjali Tendulkar’s strict superstitious regime for his entire batting success.

Sachin Tendulkar wife: A throwback for Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary

In an appearance on What The Duck with Vikram Sathaye in 2017, Sachin Tendulkar was asked to share some funny superstitious stories involving himself. The iconic batsman hilariously responded that his own family immerses into superstitious activities whenever he is batting. He cited the example of his wife Anjali Tendulkar by saying that she has a spot reserved at home where she always sits whenever he is batting. Tendulkar further revealed that she does not move from the spot even for a glass of water, no matter how long the cricketer is batting out in the middle.

On another show Breakfast with Champions, Sachin Tendulkar had revealed the reason behind his wife coming to the stadium only twice in his 24-year career to watch him play. In late 2003, India played Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). That was the first instance of his wife coming to watch him play due to the insistence from wives of other cricketers in the Indian team.

However, her excitement was short-lived as Sachin did not score many runs in either of the innings, making Anjali walk back to the hotel as soon as he was dismissed, never coming for another game until his last and record 200th Test in Mumbai in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary: Sachin Tendulkar wife’s hilarious superstitious side

Sachin Tendulkar marriage with Anjali Tendulkar

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar met each other for the first time in 1990. However, they married five years later on May 24, 1995. The Sachin Tendulkar marriage took place at the Jewel of India located in Worli, Mumbai. In an old interview, Anjali once claimed that she had seen him at a Mumbai airport for the first time when the cricketer was just 17 and was returning from an England tour. She further revealed that while she did not care for him initially, she had an infatuation from him which converted into love once they spent time with each other.

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Sachin Tendulkar wife

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar is a paediatrician by profession. Anjali Tendulkar was born on November 10, 1967 and she is five-and-a-half years older than her husband. She is of Gujarati origin and her father, Anand Mehta, is a businessman and her mother, Annabel Mehta, is British. Anjali completed her early studies at Bombay International School, Mumbai. Additionally, she studied to become a doctor and a paediatrician at Mumbai’s Grant Medical College (JJ Hospital).

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Sachin Tendulkar family

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar have a daughter and a son together. Their daughter Sara Tendulkar was born on October 12, 1997. Meanwhile, their son Arjun Tendulkar was born on September 24, 1999. Arjun himself plays cricket and he is a left-arm medium bowler. He has represented Mumbai as well as Maharashtra in junior-level cricket. He has also played for Marylebone Cricket Club for Young Cricketers.

