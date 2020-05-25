Sachin Tendulkar's 25th Anniversary: Batting Great Thanks Wife In Farewell Speech; Watch

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely recognised as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Having debuted in 1989, the ‘Master Blaster’ stockpiled over 34,000 international runs across three formats. Throughout his 24-year playing journey, Sachin Tendulkar created several run-scoring records and achieved many batting milestones. On Sunday, Tendulkar achieved yet another milestone, albeit on a personal note, as he celebrated his 25th marriage anniversary with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary

To commemorate the Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary occasion, we take a look back at the time when the cricketer emotionally thanked his wife during his famous retirement speech in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Sachin Tendulkar farewell speech

In his speech, Sachin Tendulkar recalled the time when he first met his wife Anjali Tendulkar in 1990. After their marriage in 1995, he narrated that Anjali gave him full freedom to continue with his cricket as she herself took initiative to step back to take care of their family. Tendulkar credited his wife for allowing him to play stress-free cricket and he thanked her for bearing with him since their marriage. Sachin Tendulkar also emotionally described his marriage with Anjali as the “best partnership” he has had in his life.

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Sachin Tendulkar farewell speech, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar married each other on May 24, 1995 after five years since they first met. The couple has two children together, a daughter named Sara and son Arjun Tendulkar. 20-year old Arjun himself has been receiving a lot of attention lately for his fast bowling abilities. Apart from representing Mumbai in junior-level cricket, he has also played for Marylebone Cricket Club, Young Cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar is a paediatrician by profession. She is of Gujarati origin and she completed her early studies at Bombay International School, Mumbai. Age-wise, Anjali is five-and-a-half years older than Sachin Tendulkar. As the cricketer mentioned in his farewell speech, Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali famously put her ambitions on hold for a while to take care of their children.

