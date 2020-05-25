Sachin Tendulkar's 25th Anniversary: Batting Great Recalls Wife Making Fun Of His Failures

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The 'Master Blaster' who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Sachin Tendulkar has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career and is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. On Sunday, Sachin Tendulkar achieved yet another milestone, albeit on a personal note, as he celebrated his 25th marriage anniversary with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali’s love story is as endearing as it gets. It was love at first sight for the duo after they met on an airport back in 1990 after Tendulkar was returning to Mumbai, having toured England with the Indian cricket team at the age of 17. After five years of courtship, the duo married in 1995 and continues to remain one of the most endearing celebrity couples.

Both Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali have supported each other through thick and thin and have set an example of an inspiring and enthralling love story. It is said behind every successful couple, there are a plethora of sacrifices made by each of them. And, in the case of Sachin and Anjali, the same can be said about the Master Blaster’s wife. Anjali, who is a gold medal-winning doctor herself yet chose her family ahead of her career in order to let Sachin Tendulkar focus solely on cricket.

While speaking on a YouTube chat show What the Duck, Sachin Tendulkar revealed how sometimes wife Anjali made fun of his failures in order to cheer him up. Sachin Tendulkar revealed that during the 2002-03 New Zealand tour, he twisted his ankle at the start of the ODI series. He added that despite the injury, he chose to play the last three ODIs.

Sachin Tendulkar further said that in those three games, his scores were 0,0 and 1. He added that when he used to talk to Anjali in the evening after the game, Sachin said that she told him it was okay after the first game that he got out for 0. In the next game after getting out for a duck again, Anjali motivated him that it was fine and motivated him to do well.

Sachin Tendulkar further said that in the last match when he scored a solitary run, Anjali jokingly told him that he played well as it was much better than 0. He further revealed that Anjali hysterically asked him his scores that read 0,0,1 was the code of which area as 011 was Delhi's code and 022 was Mumbai's. Sachin revealed that Anjali was trying to get him into the right frame of mind so that he could focus on the next match.

IMAGE COURTESY: SACHIN TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM