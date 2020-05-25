Sachin Tendulkar's 25th Anniversary: Golden Photos And The Master Blaster's Love Story

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar recently completed 25 years of marriage with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. While the Mumbai-based batsman is a legendary figure of Indian cricket, he once famously credited his wife for his success during his retirement speech in 2013. To commemorate the Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary occasion, here is a look back to some of the memories from their wedding ceremony in 1995.

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Sachin Tendulkar 25th anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Tendulkar on May 24, 1995. Their formal engagement ceremony took place on May 23, 1995, i.e. a day before their wedding. While their engagement took place at the Breach Candy Club, their marriage took place at the Jewel of India located in Worli, Mumbai. Here are some photos from the Sachin Tendulkar marriage.

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Photos from the ceremony, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Sachin Tendulkar wife

Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali Tendulkar is a paediatrician by profession. They both met each other for the first time in 1990 and married five years later. Anjali claims that she had first seen at Mumbai airport for the first time when he was just 17, coming back from India's tour of England. While in an interview, she claimed that she didn't care for him initially, she had an infatuation from him which converted into love once they spent time with each other.

Anjali Tendulkar was born on November 10, 1967 and she is five-and-a-half years older than her husband. She is of Gujarati origin and her father, Anand Mehta, is a businessman and her mother, Annabel Mehta, is British. Anjali completed her early studies at Bombay International School, Mumbai. Additionally, she studied to become a doctor and a paediatrician at Mumbai’s Grant Medical College (JJ Hospital).

As the cricketer mentioned in his farewell speech, Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali famously put her ambitions on hold for a while to take care of their children.

Sachin Tendulkar marriage: Sachin Tendulkar family

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar have a daughter and a son together. Their daughter Sara Tendulkar was born on October 12, 1997. Meanwhile, their son Arjun Tendulkar was born on September 24, 1999. Arjun himself plays cricket and he is a left-arm medium bowler. He has represented Mumbai as well as Maharashtra in junior-level cricket. He has also played for Marylebone Cricket Club for Young Cricketers.

Image credits: Screenshot from Bollywood Secret YouTube channel