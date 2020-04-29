Sachin Tendulkar Answers Perennial Query About What Keeps Him Grounded Till Date

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday last week. The batting maestro is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman in the world who has scored a staggering 100 international tons.

The Master Blaster has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. Sachin Tendulkar has come from a humble background and has had a modest upbringing, despite hailing from Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. After achieving the amount of success Sachin Tendulkar has, it becomes extremely difficult to not let it get to the head. The 'Master Blaster', who was in a chat show, revealed what really kept him grounded throughout his life.

Sachin Tendulkar speaks on what kept him grounded despite success galore

Sachin Tendulkar was present at a talk show Breakfast with Champions where he spoke about the reasons that made him humble, which also made him arguably the most loved in Indian cricket of all time. The host asked Sachin Tendulkar about the people who kept it real for him. Sachin Tendulkar replied that during his school days, whenever he used to score a century, there wasn't any big celebration as such. There were no parties for his achievements kept by his parents. He added that his family just used to offer a box of sweets to God at home and thanked him for his blessings.

Another factor that kept Sachin Tendulkar grounded was related to an incident where people accused him of going after money. In 1995, Sachin Tendulkar had signed a contract with a sports management company named WorldTel worth ₹45 crores, which was a record signing back then. People had put sever allegations on him that his focus was shifting from cricket as he was chasing money. But it was exactly the opposite as Sachin Tendulkar has always prioritized cricket over everything else and let his business managers handle his commercial interests, a path which is followed by most cricketers today around the world after 25 years.

He also said that the most beautiful part of his life was that neither he nor his family ever chased money. On being asked if people's accusations hurt him, Sachin Tendulkar said that he was absolutely unaffected by it because his parents knew the reality and that's the only thing that mattered to him. Till his playing career, all his family including his wife and children, were just interested in the fact that he played cricket, whether he scored enough runs and won matches for the teams he played for.

Here is the full episode -

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER