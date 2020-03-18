BCCI Eyes Cost Cutting, Selectors To Fly In Economy Class, Chiefs In Business: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to take the cost-cutting route as it will now offer business class seats on flights only for the chief selectors, according to a report. According to the apex body's latest announcement, the chief selectors of the senior and the junior teams would be given seats in the business class while the other selectors would be asked to travel in the economy class. However, the restriction only extends for flights that are under 7 hours of duration and therefore during an overseas trip all the selectors would be given seats in the business class.

This means newly appointed chairman of selectors for the senior men's cricket team Sunil Joshi and his counterpart in the junior team Ashish Kapoor would be flying in business class while the rest would be allotted seats in the economy class.

BCCI puts domestic matches on hold till further notice

Meanwhile, BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the Board said prominent tournaments that stand postponed are the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout and the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, among others. The junior women's tournaments put on hold until further notice include the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Under-23 knockout and Under-23 One-Day Challenger.

BCCI's meeting with the IPL franchise owners

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has issued a statement wherein it has been mentioned that the BCCI met the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owners at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday to discuss the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its impact on the upcoming season.

Both the BCCI, as well as the IPL franchises have reiterated the Indian cricket board's stand of putting the safety and well-being of fans, athletes, and employees as a priority. The board will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments, and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health. The statement concluded with a message that read, "the BCCI and all its stakeholders are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for everyone involved in our great sport and the nation."

