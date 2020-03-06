Shreyas Iyer Targets Playing Test Cricket After Excelling At No.4 In ODIs For Team India

For the major part of 2019 season, Team India failed to solve the puzzle related to the No.4 slot and the issue largely troubled them during the 2019 World Cup, making it one of the reasons of the team's exit in the semi-finals of the marquee event. Team India did try Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant in that slot, but failed to zero down on one player. It looks like the problem could come to an end with the emergence of Shreyas Iyer. Since exiting the World Cup last year, the team management has given Iyer many opportunities to prove himself and the Mumbai batsman has repaid their faith with strong numbers.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Indulges In Cheeky Twitter Banter Amidst RCB's Rebranding Rumours

Delhi Capitals team 2020 captain Shreyas Iyer on playing Test cricket

While speaking to a leading news publication, Shreyas Iyer said that he now has his eyes set on playing Test cricket for India somewhere down the road. Speaking about the same, Iyer said that he has grown up playing red-ball cricket and that is something which is never going to go away. No cricketer, who has spent a good amount of time playing red-ball cricket will ever quit aspiring to play Test cricket according to him, making it a different feeling. He also said that playing Test cricket is a dream and he hopes it comes true soon.

IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer on taking up the No.4 slot in white-ball cricket for Team India

The Indian middle-order batsman said that he does feel comfortable now batting at No. 4 since he has done that for a while now. He said that it's just the beginning and feels like it’s the space where he belongs. Iyer added that while playing at the highest level, it’s about what the team wants and the concerns that need to be addressed at that given moment in time.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Full Fixtures, Venues, Timings And Complete Schedule

Shreyas Iyer also gave an insight on his batting positions while growing up as a cricketer. He said that he has batted in almost every position between the top and the middle-order and if he is asked to bat at No. 5, by the team management, he will do that as well. He said that the middle-order should be the talking point and not just No. 4.

Also Read NZ Vs IND: Shreyas Iyer Statistically Proven To Be India's Best No. 4 Option In ODIs

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals team 2020

Delhi Capitals made a revival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when they finally reached the playoffs after 7 years of struggle. Delhi Capitals team 2020 is currently led by the young Shreyas Iyer and the team is one of the strongest on paper ahead of IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals team 2020 had an already stacked up squad ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction with the additions of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Delhi Capitals 2020 team will also have the services of Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Alex Carey among many others in IPL 2020.

Also Read: IPL 2020: From Shreyas Iyer To Sandeep Lamichhane, Salaries Of All Delhi Capitals Players

Shreyas Iyer Uses Bollywood Song To Make Fun Of Virat Kohli's Instagram Pic

Recently, Shreyas Iyer trolled his Team India skipper Virat Kohli for an image posted on the Team India official Instagram handle. India posted a photo of Kohli just minutes before the start of the NZ vs IND Test match, where the India skipper was standing in a 'dancing position' ahead of the toss. Immediately, Shreyas Iyer captioned the image with Bollywood lyrics.