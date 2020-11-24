Sachin Tendulkar Backed For Remembering Guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba On 95th Birth Anniversary

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday, November 23, remembered the late Sri Sathya Sai Baba on his 95th birth anniversary. The Master Blaster took to Twitter and posted a photo with his spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba and paid tribute to him by acknowledging his work for the underprivileged and his philosophy about life.

Sachin Tendulkar remembers Sri Sathya Sai Baba on 95th birth anniversary

Remembering Sri Sathya Sai Baba on his 95th birth anniversary.



His work towards the underprivileged, and philosophy about life in general, are worth emulating. pic.twitter.com/B9TwoZjBKU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 23, 2020

Tendulkar's tweet didn't go down well a certain section of fans as they criticised him for worshipping Sri Sathya Sai Baba by calling him a 'conman'. However, Tendulkar's fans were quick to respond to the criticism as they defended the Indian veteran. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Along with birthday, remembering the conman's stupid magic tricks making ass out of his followers 😏 pic.twitter.com/YpexqKhKMK — Agyani Pandit (@gyanipandit) November 23, 2020

Learn how to respect others, learn some virtues, greatness from Bharatratna Sri Sachin Sir 🙏

Mocking others beliefs doesn't mean that u r smarter. Learn how to help others from Sachin Sir. — PARAMITA_SACHINIST (@paro_sachinist) November 23, 2020

Just because you do not believe that does not mean you get to condem or mock others beliefs, perhaps try learning to be respectful of others ...this is sadly whats wrong with society today . — Leona Moodley (@MoodleyLeona) November 23, 2020

First of all learn to Respect people..and no one is asking for your opinion..atleast leave him.go waste your time somewhere else..His legacy is unmatchable..so please refrain from talking rubbish — Chaitanya Sukre (@chaituking13) November 23, 2020

Why not agree @hrituraj, Respecting SathyaSai baba and getting blessing from Gurus is a virtue, humbleness, and also greatness, Like when Sachin Sir contributes for our Nation, helps us in tough times, inspires us it's also our blessings.

Learn from Genius how to respect others — PARAMITA_SACHINIST (@paro_sachinist) November 23, 2020

Social network has become a means of inflicting pain, means of insulting etc. People argue that it is freedom of speech but they forget that the opposite person in also exercising freedom of of belief. Is it necessary to comment on somebody belief and experience? — Mohan Vaswani (@MohanVaswani9) November 23, 2020

Tendulkar has been an ardent follower of Sri Sathya Sai Baba for over two decades. Ever since playing in the Sri Sathya Sai Unity Cup at the Baba's wish, where Tendulkar captained an India XI against World XI on December 30, 1997, at the Hill View Stadium in Puttaparthi, the God of Cricket was a frequent visitor at Sri Sathya Sai Baba's home. The legendary batsman has since been an impassioned disciple of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and often visited him for advice on major personal decisions.

Ironically, Sri Sathya Sai Baba took his last breath on April 24, 2011, which also happens to be Tendulkar's birthday. During the time of Baba's death, the Master-Blaster who was captaining the Mumbai franchise in the IPL was in Hyderabad where he was set to play against now-defunct Deccan Chargers. According to reports, Tendulkar was so disturbed by his spiritual guru's demise that he locked himself in his hotel room with a 'Do not Disturb' placard.

Sachin Tendulkar career stats

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats in international cricket are something that one can only dream of. The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

