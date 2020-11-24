Sachin Tendulkar Backed For Remembering Guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba On 95th Birth Anniversary

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on Monday, November 23, remembered the late Sri Sathya Sai Baba on his 95th birth anniversary on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday, November 23, remembered the late Sri Sathya Sai Baba on his 95th birth anniversary. The Master Blaster took to Twitter and posted a photo with his spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba and paid tribute to him by acknowledging his work for the underprivileged and his philosophy about life.

Sachin Tendulkar remembers Sri Sathya Sai Baba on 95th birth anniversary

Tendulkar's tweet didn't go down well a certain section of fans as they criticised him for worshipping Sri Sathya Sai Baba by calling him a 'conman'. However, Tendulkar's fans were quick to respond to the criticism as they defended the Indian veteran. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Tendulkar has been an ardent follower of Sri Sathya Sai Baba for over two decades. Ever since playing in the Sri Sathya Sai Unity Cup at the Baba's wish, where Tendulkar captained an India XI against World XI on December 30, 1997, at the Hill View Stadium in Puttaparthi, the God of Cricket was a frequent visitor at Sri Sathya Sai Baba's home. The legendary batsman has since been an impassioned disciple of Sri Sathya Sai Baba and often visited him for advice on major personal decisions.

Ironically, Sri Sathya Sai Baba took his last breath on April 24, 2011, which also happens to be Tendulkar's birthday. During the time of Baba's death, the Master-Blaster who was captaining the Mumbai franchise in the IPL was in Hyderabad where he was set to play against now-defunct Deccan Chargers. According to reports, Tendulkar was so disturbed by his spiritual guru's demise that he locked himself in his hotel room with a 'Do not Disturb' placard.

Sachin Tendulkar career stats

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats in international cricket are something that one can only dream of. The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

