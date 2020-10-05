VVS Laxman's 73* Help India Beat Australia By 1 Wicket In Mohali On Oct 5, 2010: Watch

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman's heroics ensured India's 1-wicket victory over Australia in Mohali on October 5, 2010. Riding on VVS Laxman's terrific innings of 73*, India gained a 1-0 lead in the 2-Test series against the visiting team. The batsman took just 79 deliveries in his brisk knock as he helped India chase down a target of 216 in the fourth innings to guide the team over. The BCCI, on their Twitter account, shared the winning moments from the epic Test match where VVS Laxman ensured a thrilling one-wicket win for the country.

#ThisDay in 2010 - On a dramatic final day of Mohali Test between India and Australia, the stylish batsman @VVSLaxman281 managed to see India home with a thrilling one-wicket win.



How many of you remember this moment?

With wickets tumbling early on in India's chase, the task seemed daunting considering Australia's potent bowling attack. None of the top-order batsmen could get going. Sachin Tendulkar impressed with a gritty 38, but could not convert the start as he perished to Doug Bollinger. VVS Laxman, who batted at number 10 in the first innings, had the responsibility to guide the team home on the final day. The batsman was not fully fit and Suresh Raina had to come in as a runner for him.

VVS Laxman did not get enough support from India's lower order as MS Dhoni, the last recognised batsman in the line-up was also dismissed cheaply. It was Ishant Sharma who showed determination to build a gutsy partnership along with VVS Laxman. Ishant Sharma hung in for 92 balls for his 31 runs, which provided much-needed support to VVS Laxman, who was keeping the scoreboard ticking from the other end.

In the memorable partnership that the two stitched together, fans saw a rare instance of VVS Laxman losing his cool on the cricket ground. When the target was only 6 runs away, there almost a run-out opportunity between Pragyan Ojha and VVS Laxman's runner Suresh Raina. VVS Laxman was fuming at his partner due as a small error could have cost India the contest. India finally snatched the victory in the memorable Test match with Laxman's crucial knock etched in the minds of cricket fans.

Laxman record vs Australia

The Australian team always got the best out of the Hyderabad-based batsman and the 'Laxman record vs Australia' is a testimony for the same. In the 29 Tests that the batsman has played against Australia, he has scored 2,343 runs. Laxman has six centuries and a dozen half-centuries against the Australians, including his career-best 281.

