Sachin Tendulkar Became 1st Indian Batsman To Score 50,000 Runs In Cricket OTD In 2013

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever graced the game. Ever since he made his international debut in 1989, the ‘Master Blaster’ went on to claim several major records in batting across all formats of the game. Moreover, even during his final year of competitive cricket, Sachin Tendulkar achieved a major milestone of reaching 50,000 runs to become the first Indian player to do so.

Sachin Tendulkar records: Cricketer reached career tally of 50,000 runs in 2013

Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from international cricket as well as from Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013. In September and October later that same year, he represented the Mumbai franchise in the Champions League Twenty20 to play his final set of T20 matches. In the semi-final of the tournament, the right-handed batsman scored a match-winning 35 at the top of the order against the Trinidad and Tobago bowlers.

During the course of his innings, Sachin Tendulkar scaled the 50,000-run mark across all formats of the game (international and domestic cricket combined). Through the milestone, he became the 16th cricketer in the world and the first Indian batsman to do so. Former English and Essex cricketer Graham Gooch sits at the top of the elite panel with 67,057 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar records: Seventh anniversary of cricketer’s amazing milestone

50,000 Runs !#OnThisDay in 2013, @sachin_rt became the First Indian/Asian batsman to reach 50,000 runs across all formats during CLT20.



Sachin Tendulkar records in international and domestic cricket

While Sachin Tendulkar (with 50,192 runs) is one of among 16 cricketers in the world to breach the 50,000-run barrier, he remains the leading run-scorer when it comes to international cricket. Some of Sachin Tendulkar records in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. With 34,357 runs across Tests and ODIs, he is more than 6,000 runs ahead of second-placed Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs). When it comes to Sachin Tendulkar centuries (100), the 2011 World Cup-winner is way ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and third-placed Virat Kohli (70).

How much is Sachin Tendulkar's net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be ₹1,286 crore ($170 million). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Paytm First Games, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crore, courtesy of the deal he signed with MRF in 2001.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to his net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth information.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

