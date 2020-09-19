Sachin Tendulkar Picks His Favourite Side To Win IPL 2020, Asks 'are There Any Doubts?'

As the IPL 2020 gets underway, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has already named his favourites to clinch the title in the UAE. The batting legend has picked the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai squad as favourites to lift the trophy this year. Tendulkar has also revealed that he might travel to the UAE during the latter stages of the tournament.

Speaking to Aakash Chopra in a YouTube interview, Tendulkar said, "Of course the Men in Blue, are there any doubts? I’ve always been in blue everywhere. When Mumbai and Indians come together then it becomes Mumbai Indians." The Mumbai squad has won the championship four times in the previous seasons.

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai face Mumbai in opening clash

However, Tendulkar added that the team which has the momentum will have to make the most of it since it is a long tournament. Highlighting that every team is well balanced, Tendulkar opined that the format is such where a lot of things happen quickly. "When batsmen start playing shot too early we tend to advise him to be a little watchful and when someone takes his time we want him to get on with it. It is going to be exciting. I feel it’s anyone’s game. So the team which has momentum, they have to make the most of it. It’s a 53-day tournament, the momentum comes and goes, there will be a lot of ups and downs,” he said.

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Might Feature In Punjab's Tournament Opener Against Delhi

Even after retiring from the game after leading the Mumbai squad in initial seasons, Tendulkar continued as a mentor with the franchise. However, this year the Master Blaster has been missing from the spotlight. However, he has informed that he has no plans as of now but might 'definitely try' to travel to UAE.

“To a certain extent I’d say that (It’s important to start well). The first game is very important. Even in a Test series, it is the same here. So when the first game goes well, the team meetings become shorter. A less complicated makes you concentrate on what is happening at the opposite end because that is where the bowler will from," Sachin added.

READ | 'We're The Defending Champions,' Says Mumbai Skipper Rohit Sharma Prior To Chennai Clash

Chennai face Mumbai in opening clash

Title-holders Mumbai will be looking to start on a confident note whereas Chennai will be eager to avenge last year's heartbreaking loss in the tournament decider. However, the three-time champions would be hoping to prove a point or two despite the unavailability of two of their prolific players- Suresh Raina, and, Harbhajan Singh who had backed out from the competition due to personal reasons and while they have their bases covered in the spin department, it remains to be seen who will be their number three batsman this time around. Veteran batsmen Shane Watson, and Ambati Rayudu would be expected to occupy that spot.

READ | Adam Zampa Keen To Work With Mainstay Yuzvendra Chahal, Says 'We Have Similar Trades'

