Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Shubman Gill For Gutsy, Match-winning Knock Of 47 Against Rajasthan

Shubman Gill is a vital cog in the Kolkata setup for the Dream11 IPL 2020 and the team management has also included in the side's leadership group. The youngster has the responsibility to ensure the team gets a solid start and he did not disappoint on Wednesday in Kolkata's match against Rajasthan in Dubai. Shubman Gill scored a gutsy 47 in his third match of Dream11 IPL 2020.

The talented youngster earned appreciation from Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for his impressive strokeplay against Rajasthan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter account as he commended Shubman Gill for his effective knock. Tendulkar also praised Andre Russell for his quick-fire cameo in the middle and Rajasthan's Tom Curran, who helped the side reach a respectable score after losing early wickets. Dinesh Karthik's bowling changes and the performance of the side's bowling unit also impressed Tendulkar.

Important knock by @RealShubmanGill who played some good shots. @Russell12A’s brief cameo & good finish by @Eoin16 got @KKRiders to a decent score.



Terrific bowling performance as well. Bowling changes were spot on & the team balance looked good, pic.twitter.com/4gMvkRqjWy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar also had kind words to say about Shubman Gill on his new YouTube show "Sachin's Game Changers" after the side's victory over Hyderabad. The former Indian captain hailed the 21-year-old for anchoring the Kolkata side after they lost early wickets in quick succession. Shubman Gill's 62-ball 70 was instrumental in the team registering their first win of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Known for his swashbuckling hitting, the cricketer showed a new dimension of his game as he held his wicket from one end despite wickets tumbling at the other end. The batsman was presented with the 'Player of the Match' award for his stellar innings. The franchise's success in the cash-rich league will depend highly on Gill's form throughout the season.

Are Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill in a relationship?

Speculations are rife that Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and Kolkata's dynamic batsman Shubman Gill are dating each other for some time now. Sara Tendulkar had posted a special Instagram story for the cricket for his acrobatic fielding during his team's opening contest of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Both of them are a regular feature on each other's comments section on social media, which adds fuel to the conjectures. From using the same captions for their posts to showering praise for each other, both Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have kept fans intrigued as they wonder what's cooking between the two.

