Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Names Young Indian Batsman Who Resembles Rohit Sharma

The Dream11 IPL 2020 finally got underway on September 19 after getting delayed several times. The first week of the cash-rich league was full of drama and thrill. With just seven matches being played, the tournament has shown why it is considered as one of the best franchise-based T20 leagues in the world.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma mercilessly trolled by netizens after praising KL Rahul's 'classy' hundred

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar names Sanju Samson as the player who resembles Rohit Sharma

As Dream11 IPL 2020 reached the end of the first week of the tournament, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar started a series on his YouTube channel named "Sachin's Game Changers". Sachin Tendulkar released the first episode of the series on September 25 where he is seen doing a roundup of the first five matches of the cricketing extravaganza.

In the episode, Sachin Tendulkar is seen giving his take on the game-changing movements during the first five matches along with a brief analysis of the teams. The Indian veteran had who recorded the video on September 24 delayed publishing it as a mark of respect for the 'late' Dean Jones.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma completes 200 sixes in Dream11 IPL cricket, fans congratulate Mumbai captain

In the first episode of the "Sachin's Game Changers", Tendulkar heaped praise on Rajasthan wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, whose breathtaking hitting against Chennai left everyone in awe. Tendulkar said that Sanju Samson made batting look so easy and he enjoys watching him bat. He also complimented Sanju Samson's bat swing saying that his downswing is where he generates all the power from. The 'Master Blaster' went on to say that Sanju Samson is an elegant batsman who resembles Rohit Sharma when he gets going.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma BREAKS record for highest run-scorer against a team, gets 904 runs vs Kolkata

Speaking about Chennai's loss against Rajasthan in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match, Tendulkar reckoned that the Men in Yellow hadn't gotten their batting right. However, he was confident as the tournament progresses, we will see those changes happening in the Chennai team. The 47-year old stated that Chennai's team combination will also change once Dwayne Bravo returns after his injury.

Tendulkar opined that once Dwayne Bravo comes MS Dhoni will change his side's batting. He added that the current batting line up of Chennai is for the interim period and he can see the changes taking place soon.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Dream11 IPL 2020, Kolkata vs Mumbai: Top stats from the game ft. Rohit Sharma and Pollard

SOURCE: SACHIN TENDULKAR YOUTUBE