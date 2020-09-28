Sachin Tendulkar Gives Funny Reason Behind Rajasthan's Record Run-chase Vs Punjab

The high octane Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab has become the focal point in the cricketing community due to its exhilarating nature. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the winning Rajasthan side and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia for his inspiring performance. The cricketer took to his Twitter account to share his views on the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter.

Well done @rajasthanroyals & @rahultewatia02.



Who would have imagined #RR chasing 223 with 3 balls to spare? Harsha, may be the ground got smaller in the second innings. 😉 https://t.co/1F4XJ71RpW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar expressed his surprise over the Rajasthan unit accomplishing the Herculanean task of chasing an enormous total of 223 runs with 3 balls still to spare. Responding to Harsha Bhogle's post, the 'Master Blaster' came up with a funny response to the colossal sixes slammed by Rahul Tewatia. With as many as 18 sixes clobbered by Steve Smith and co. in the monumental Rajasthan chase vs Punjab, Tendulkar cheekily suggested that maybe the Sharjah Cricket Ground got smaller in the second innings.

ALSO READ | Rahul Tewatia Credits Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa For Heroics In Rajasthan's Run Chase

Rajasthan record highest ever Dream11 IPL run chase

Bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who was promoted up the order as a pinch-hitter to up the ante for the side, struggled to get going early on. The batsman switched gears later on after Sanju Samson's dismissal by hitting seven magnificent sixes, five of which came in a single over to help his team cross the line. The Rajasthan side set a record of the highest-ever successful run chase in the Dream11 IPL, surpassing their own record of chasing 215 in 2008.

ALSO READ | Rahul Tewatia's Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary, Total Tournament Earnings Since 2014 & Net Worth

The Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab consisted of scintillating batting performances from Sanju Samson, who slammed a 42-ball 85 and skipper Steve Smith scoring his second consecutive half-century. But it was the gusty knock from Rahul Tewatia that stole the show and helped them chase down the total with 4 wickets to spare. Mayank Agarwal's maiden hundred and KL Rahul's exploits went in vain as the Rajasthan batsmen stole their thunder to register an inspiring victory in the 9th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Top 5 Run-chases In The History Of The Tournament Post Rajasthan's Win

The victory takes Rajasthan to the second position in the points table for the Dream11 IPL 2020, whereas Punjab fall to the third spot. The Steve Smith-led team is the only team apart from table-toppers Delhi, who is yet to face a defeat in the Dream11 IPL 2020. For all coverages related to the IPL 2020, you visit our IPL section Click Here.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Punjab: Top Highlights And Stats From New Record Run-chase

Image Source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.