Sachin Tendulkar Calls Australia's Batting 'better' Than India's Ahead Of Test Series?

Former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar revealsedhis thoughts on the Indian batting line up as the Indian team prepares to kick off the highly anticipated India's tour of Australia. The upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series will be India’s first big assignment since February this year. The Indian team led by Virat Kohli will feel the Australian heat as they gear up for a 2-month long tour consisting of a full series.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs followed up by three T20Is. The main highlight of the tour however will be the four Tests that are scheduled to start from December 17. The India vs Australia 1st ODI live is slated to begin on November 27.

Also Read 6 Pakistan Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19 In New Zealand

Sachin Tendulkar explains himself

However, Sachin Tendulkar made a bold claim while speaking to PTI in an interview recently. Tendulkar spoke about how he felt Australia's batting lineup looks better than India's currently, despite captain Virat Kohli's presence in the first Test. He said that Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne will make a huge difference on the tour. He adds how the addition of the 2 Australian veterans alongside makes it a much better batting unit.

The former Indian captain opined that the 2020 series will be much more competitive as compared to 2018 and expressed his confidence in the Indian cricket team, who will be ready for the challenge. He also went on to say how the Indian team will leave no stone unturned as far as preparations are concerned for the same.

Also Read Sanjay Manjrekar Shows Fans Another Talent In His Armour Besides Cricket; Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar also spoke on the Indian cricketers who he feels can be India’s key to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy again Down Under. The Indian veteran claimed Mayank Agarwal will be a confirmed starter for the Indian team in the longest format of the game and how the opener will be crucial to India’s success.

Also Read Bangladesh T20 League GGC Vs BDH Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Mayank Agarwal's rise in Indian cricket

Mayank Agarwal hit a purple patch of form in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 season. He accumulated a massive 424 runs from 11 matches with a promising strike rate of 156.45. Alongside his Punjab captain KL Rahul, Agarwal was one of the most top-performing Indian batsmen of the tournament.

Mayank Agarwal has been drafted in the national team in all three formats. For the first time in his career, he will face tough competition for the openers slot in the limited overs matches from the likes of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. However, Tendulkar has placed complete faith in him and believes he will surely be starting the Test matches for India.

Also Read New Zealand Vs West Indies 2020 Schedule, Where To Watch, Timings And Squads

Image Credits - W Saha and Cricket Australia/Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.