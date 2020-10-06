Sachin Tendulkar Calls Rishabh Pant's Baseball-style Shot 'unbelievable'; Watch Video

Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is undoubtedly one of the finest young talents in India. The southpaw made a name for himself through his stunning performances in the Dream11 IPL, which also paved the way for his India debut. Rishabh Pant is known for his innovative shots which only he has mastered. The 23-year old has time and again shown his ability to play unconventional strokes with ease.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar stunned by Rishabh Pant's baseball-style shot

On Monday, Rishabh Pant was at it once again as he played an incredible baseball-style shot during the Bangalore vs Delhi live match. The Rishabh Pant baseball shot left one and all in awe of his astonishing hitting prowess. It all happened on the first ball of the penultimate over of the Delhi innings. Mohammad Siraj, who was playing his first match of the Dream11 IPL 2020, bowled a quick beamer that could have knocked Rishabh Pant's head off.

However, Rishabh Pant was unfazed by the terrible delivery as he ducked and non-chalantly whipped the ball over the fine leg boundary for a huge six. Rishabh Pant swung his bat like baseball players do while they hit a home run. The Rishabh Pant baseball shot was undoubtedly the shot of the match.

Here's the clip of the Rishabh Pant baseball shot

The Rishabh Pant baseball shot immediately became the talking point of the Delhi innings. Several reactions poured in on social media as netizens appreciated the Pant baseball shot. In fact, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also left in disbelief as he took to Twitter and lauded Rishabh Pant's unbelievable shot.

Rishabh Pant played a handy knock of 37 off 25 balls as Delhi posted a huge total of 196/4. In response, Bangalore's chase never got going as they kept losing wickets regularly. Eventually, Bangalore fell short by a massive 59 runs as Delhi won the match comprehensively to move to the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule, Shreyas Iyer's men will next lock horns with Rajasthan on Friday, October 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The young side from Delhi will look to win the fixture and bolster their chances of qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Dream11 IPL schedule

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER

