Sachin Tendulkar Credits His Fitness To Coffee On International Coffee Day: Watch

For someone who is probably one of the most prolific athletes in the world, Sachin Tendulkar's favourite beverage is an unusually common one. On the occasion of International Coffee Day, 'Master Blaster' revealed that one of his favourite refreshments is the humble coffee. Unlike many other celebrities and sportspersons who are seen drinking detox teas and green smoothies, Tendulkar's choice of drink is a rather simple coffee recipe.

Sachin Tendulkar's coffee appreciation post

The Master Blaster's deep love for coffee is evident from the fact that he knew about the existence of the 'International Coffee Day' and actually posted a tribute to the drink on his Instagram page. In the video, Tendulkar can be seen in his kitchen, brewing a pot of coffee. Rather than use a fancy piece of equipment, Tendulkar can be seen making his coffee using a kettle and drinking it from a bowl. Tendulkar explains that while he loves drinking coffee, he also enjoys making it, and has been doing so his entire life. The legend also credits his trim figure to his coffee habit, saying that the drink is great for metabolism and also helps burn fat.

Sachin Tendulkar said he likes to start off his day with a good cup of coffee and has been encouraged to do so by his trainers in the past. While he's seen making hot coffee in the video, the Master Blaster says that he loves a chilled cup of coffee in the summer. Sachin captioned the post with a witty pun, writing that coffee had always "bean" a good friend. The post also caught the attention of ex-Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who commented: "Coffee with Sachin! ☕".

Tendulkar's 'punny' Instagram captions

Sachin Tendulkar has been quite active on social media in recent years. He currently has nearly 26.9 million followers on Instagram and 34 million followers on Twitter. He recently posted an adorable throwback picture with his daughter Sara Tendulkar, captioning the image "Where else can I get itna “Sara” cuteness!" The picture shows a young Sara Tendulkar smiling widely in her father's arms.

Tendulkar has also been actively tweeting about the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 matches. As an ex-Mumbai player, there is little doubt that he will be hoping for a fifth title for his team at the Dream11 IPL 2020. Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar has also been spotted with the Mumbai team in UAE. Although it was speculated that he had been included into the playing members of the side, it has been revealed that he has joined the side as a net bowler for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

