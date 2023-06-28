Randy Orton Could Make His Long-awaited Return At WWE's International Live Event - Reports

Randy Orton has been missing from the WWE Universe since May 2022 after facing a severe back injury. The RKO master underwent surgery for back fusion during his time off the screen and is reported to make a spectacular return to the ring after recovering successfully.

3 things you need to know

Randy Orton won a total of 20 WWE titles

Orton won the WWE Money in the Bank in 2013

The Apex Predator won the Royal Rumble twice in 2009 and 2017

Also Read: Manchester City Complete Massive Takeover From Chelsea; Sign Mateo Kovacic In 4-year Deal

When could Randy Orton possibly return to WWE?

The WWE industry and its fans are eagerly waiting for the Viper’s return as the professional wrestler is on his road to recovery. It's been almost more than one year since the wrestler appeared in the squared ring.

According to WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, Randy Orton's return could happen soon, and the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at The O2 in London could certainly be the place.

Randy Orton's WWE return is rumoured to be near, with an appearance at the MITB or the SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. There are still chances that the star may not return at Money in the Bank. But If he returns for SummerSlam, he could reunite with Cody Rhodes and possibly face their mutual opponent, Brock Lesnar. Their previous meeting at SummerSlam 2016 had a surprising result.

Brock Lesnar unleashed a savage assault on Randy Orton during their gruelling SummerSlam 2016 match, leaving him wounded and defeated. However, the approaching SummerSlam 2023 could provide Orton with his opportunity to exact revenge. According to speculation, Orton may team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Lesnar, laying the setup for an interesting narrative.

Also Read: Eddie Jordan Laments Alpine F1 Investment By Wrexham Owners, Deems It 'preposterous'

What are the latest updates on the WWE star’s return?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle delivered an encouraging report on Randy Orton's condition in a recent interview on The Kurt Angle Show, indicating that he is recovering well from back surgery and is anticipated to return to action shortly.

He went on to say that the player is doing better than before and might make a return soon, which contradicts the statements from Orton’s father, Bob, who reported saying that the doctors have suggested the Apex Predator to hang up his boots. This development gives Orton's WWE future mixed hopes, dismissing previous concerns about his retirement. If Angle's predictions are correct, Orton could return to television in time, and a grand return at SummerSlam 2023 could be in the making.