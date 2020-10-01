Sachin Tendulkar Amazed After Fan Compares His 1992 WC Catch To Sanju Samson's Grab: Watch

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Such was the aura of his batsmanship that his talents in other aspects of the game were often overshadowed by his captivating magic with the bat. Apart from being a world-conqueror with the bat and a useful commodity with his leg breaks, Sachin Tendulkar was also an agile fielder who performed quite a few fielding spectacles during his playing days.
On Wednesday, September 30, Rajasthan player Sanju Samson plucked a sensational running catch at deep backward square during their game against Kolkata in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The moment prompted Sachin Tendulkar to reminisce his own catch from the 1992 World Cup match against West Indies due to the striking similarities between the two snares. Quite recently, a fan shared a side-by-side comparison of the two moments of on-field brilliance which evoked a delightful response from the batting icon himself.
Spectacular Sanju grabs a stunner.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020
How good was that catch from @IamSanjuSamson? Eyes on the ball and right into his hands. Super stuff from Sanju.https://t.co/iynXr5gSVn #Dream11IPL #RRvKKR
Brilliant catch by @IamSanjuSamson!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020
I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch. #IPL2020 #RRvKKR
During the Kolkata vs Rajasthan’s Dream11 IPL 2020 game in Dubai, a Twitter user shared the footage of Sachin Tendulkar’s running grab from the 1992 World Cup. Much similar to the Sanju Samson catch vs Kolkata, the then young Tendulkar also fell on the back of his head after successfully pocketing the ball. The footage was shared in a side-by-side manner on the microblogging site, to which even the ‘Master Blaster’ thanked the said user for the upload.
Thanks for sharing this! 🙂 https://t.co/2r4e7cEdCm— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020
Sanju Samson is now expected to take field for Rajasthan in their October 3 Dream11 IPL 2020 game against Bangalore. So far, the 25-year-old has played 96 matches in the tournament ever since he made his playing debut in 2013. Some of the Sanju Samson Dream11 IPL stats composes of some staggering numbers, as the right-handed batsman has compiled 2,376 runs at an average of 28.62. He has also scored 2 centuries and 12 half-centuries in the process and has maintained a strike-rate of 133.55. In the Dream11 IPL 2020 season itself, Samson has scored 167 runs in three innings with a highest score of 85.
