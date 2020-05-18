Sachin Tendulkar Deliberately Not Given Out During Historic 200* In 2010 ODI: Dale Steyn

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in a 2010 Gwalior ODI. With the innings, he became the first batsman in history to scale an ODI double hundred. His 147-ball knock came against an attack comprising the likes of Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis and Wayne Parnell.

Dale Steyn looks back at one of epic Sachin Tendulkar centuries

South African ace pacer Dale Steyn was recently involved in a chat with James Anderson during a Sky Sports podcast. In the podcast, Dale Steyn looked back at his expensive Gwalior spell in 2010 against the Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar. Speaking about the match, Steyn claimed that he had dismissed the ‘Master Blaster’ before the batsman got to his double-hundred. However, the Protean bowler added that he was denied his wicket by the on-field umpire Ian Gould.

Dale Steyn further recalled that upon asking Ian Gould as to why the batsman was favoured, the umpire said that he was worried about denying Tendulkar his milestone in front of a capacity crowd. The umpire also expressed his security fears to the pacer at the time. Gould believed that he probably would have not made it back to the hotel had he raised his finger to Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar 200* against Dale Steyn and co., watch video

Sachin Tendulkar records and Sachin Tendulkar centuries

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 as a 16-year old. Until his retirement in 2013, the right-handed batsman scored 34,357 international runs across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I to lead all-time run-aggregators chart. He was India’s leading run-scorer in their victorious 2011 World Cup campaign. With 100 international centuries, the Mumbai-based batsman is 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) to lead the list of all-time century-makers in the game.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, Sachin Tendulkar net worth is estimated to be US$170 million (₹1291 crore). Some of his net worth amount comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Boost, Pepsi and several others.

