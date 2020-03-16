Throwback: Sachin Tendulkar Scores His Record 100th International Ton, On This Day In 2012

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has numerous batting records to his name and one among them is 100 international tons which he had completed on this very day in 2012 during the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. The Little Master had to wait for over a year to reach this milestone. He had scored his 99th international ton against South Africa during India's World Cup 2011 league game in Nagpur.

Ind Vs Ban: Sachin scores his 100th international ton

After being asked to bat by Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, India had lost the wicket of star opener Gautam Gambhir after which his opening partner Sachin Tendulkar and youngster Virat Kohli added 148 runs for the second-wicket stand. Tendulkar had played a slow innings but once he got loose deliveries, he punished the Bangladeshi bowlers for erring in line and length. He was beautifully rewarded for his patient innings as he went on to register his 100th international century. Meanwhile, this was also his 49th ODI ton.

The governing body of world cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC), came forward and posted a throwback picture of this epic milestone on their official Twitter handle.

ONE HUNDRED 💯s#OnThisDay in 2012, Sachin Tendulkar created history against Bangladesh, becoming the first batsman to register hundred international centuries 👏



Next in the list are Ricky Ponting (71), Virat Kohli (70*) and Kumar Sangakkara (63).

'God of Cricket'

Even the die-hard cricket fans came forward to relive the moment. Here are some of the reactions.

Riding on the batting maestro's ton and fine half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina, India posted a competitive score of 289/5 in their 50 overs. However, the hosts chased it in style riding on splendid knocks from Tamim Iqbal, Jahurul Islam, and Nasir Hossain as the eventual runners-up stunned India by five wickets in the final over.

