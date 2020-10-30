Sachin Tendulkar Delights Fans After Excelling At Golf Too; Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game. From commencing his cricketing journey as a kid at the local gymkhanas of Mumbai to lifting the World Cup during the verge of his retirement, Tendulkar has indeed achieved and experienced nearly everything this beautiful sport had to offer. Outside the lush green grass of the cricket field, it appears that the 200-Test veteran is a ‘Master Blaster’ of the golf course too, as he was recently seen swinging his arm with a club instead of his battle-hardened batting blade.

Sachin Tendulkar takes a break from Dream11 IPL 2020, entertains fans with golf instead

Sachin Tendulkar has been quite busy on social media of late. He can be frequently seen sharing his analysis and expertise regarding the happenings of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season these days. Apparently, he took a break for a while as he recently shared a video of himself playing golf on his Instagram account.

The 2011 World Cup-winner shared a short golfing video which also featured a hilarious background commentary from one of his friends. In the caption, Tendulkar wrote, “What is life without commentary from such friends”. He later wrote an inspirational quote for his fans, which reads, “Focus on the next shot to achieve success”.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar excel at golf

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. Throughout his 24-year journey with Indian cricket between 1989 and 2013, the ‘Master Blaster’ amassed 100 centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs). Even seven years post his retirement, he remains the leading century-maker as well as the highest run-aggregator (with 34,357 runs) in international cricket. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar centuries, the cricketer has bagged 200 wickets across all his Team India appearances and has plucked 256 catches for his illustrious register.

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be ₹1,286 crore ($170 million). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Paytm First Games, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crore, courtesy of the deal he signed with MRF in 2001.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to his net worth figure as well. He is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat. The aforementioned Sachin Tendulkar house is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

