Sachin Tendulkar Gives Batting Masterclass On Kieron Pollard's 'change' This Season: Watch

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is currently in the UAE where he is representing Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Caribbean cricketer has been in sensational form, having scored 208 runs in seven innings at a sensational strike-rate of 200.00 and a spectacular average of 208.00. Kieron Pollard has not only contributed with his bat but has also been exceptional in the field.

Sachin Tendulkar decodes the reason behind Kieron Pollard's success in Dream11 IPL 2020

The West Indian showed his class once again during the nail-biting contest against Punjab where he played spectacularly at the death, scoring 34 runs off just 12 balls with one boundary and four sixes. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who recently started a series on YouTube called 'Sachin's Game Changers', heaped praise on Kieron Pollard for his destructive batting. In the latest episode of his show, Sachin Tendulkar pointed out the change in Pollard's batting that has made him even more destructive.

The Master-Blaster reckoned that earlier Pollard used to take guard at middle or leg stump which reduced his reach to balls that were bowled wide. However, Sachin Tendulkar stated that, now, Kieron Pollard marks his guard at off stump which has increased his reach. He added that when a bowler looks to bowl a wide yorker Pollard is ready to manoeuvre it as he wants because of his reach.

Tendulkar further said that if a bowler looks to trap Pollard in front of the wicket, he can flick the ball to fine leg and score a boundary which is something he couldn't do earlier due to his middle/leg guard. The 'God of Cricket' stated that batsmen like Pollard have changed the definition of dangerous batsmen by consistently scoring over 50 runs in the last three over. Sachin Tendulkar also called Pollard the 'gamechanger' for the first half of the match.

The Mumbai-Punjab match ended in a tie after 40 overs, which enforced the winner to be decided through a Super Over. However, the Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over also ended in a tie which resulted in another Super Over where it was KL Rahul's men who held their nerves and emerged victorious in the nail-biting contest. Kieron Pollard batted for Mumbai in the second Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over where he helped his side set a target of 12 runs for Punjab. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal chased the target for Punjab with two balls to spare and secured a historic win.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL schedule

