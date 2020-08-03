Sachin Tendulkar's Fan Club Reveals Plan For Massive Twitter Trend On August 13

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, courtesy of his innumerable record-breaking exploits. Apart from holding a host of Test and ODI batting records, the cricketer also holds a massive fan following across all corners of the cricketing fraternity. One such Sachin Tendulkar fan group is currently planning to hold a major online event between August 13 and 14 for a period of 24 hours.

Sachin Tendulkar fan group gears up for 30th anniversary of his maiden century

Among many Sachin Tendulkar stats and records, the batting icon is credited for scoring the most international centuries across formats. While he made his Team India debut in 1989, it was on August 14 against England at Old Trafford where he reached the three-figure mark for the first time. He arrived at the crease on Day 4 of the 1992 Old Trafford Test, i.e. on August 13, and later batted throughout Day 5 to score a match-saving unbeaten 119 off 189 balls.

Sachin Tendulkar’s first international century, watch video

To commemorate the occasion, a certain fan group on Twitter called ‘Sachin Tendulkar Trends’ has already made its intentions clear about its agenda between August 13 and 14. In a tweet shared on Monday, August 3, the fan club encouraged every fan of the cricketing icon to celebrate the anniversary of the first of the Sachin Tendulkar centuries on the given dates. The online event is scheduled to begin from 6 PM IST on August 13 and will run for 24 hours.

Just 🔟 Days Left For "3 DECADES OF @sachin_rt's 1st CENTURY" TREND 💥



🔹Start Saving The Drafts As Much As Possible Before Trend Day 🙏



🔹Date & Time - August 13th 6 PM To Aug 14th 6 PM [24 hours]



Spread The Word On All Social Media Platforms ✨#SRT1stCenturyTrendOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/JVTC4wJ3iT — Sachin Tendulkar Trends (@TrendsSachin) August 3, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar centuries and stats in international cricket

The sheer number of Sachin Tendulkar centuries places him at the top of the pile in the all-time century-makers list. The legendary batsman has registered 51 tons in Tests and 49 in ODIs. The combined tally of Sachin Tendulkar centuries keeps him 29 ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71) and 30 tons ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli (70). With 34,357 runs, the ‘Master Blaster’ is also the leading run-scorer in international cricket.

How much is Sachin Tendulkar's net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be ₹1,286 crore ($170 million). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crore, courtesy of the deal he signed with MRF in 2001.

