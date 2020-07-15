Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Dance To 'Zingaat' After IPL 2017 Final Win: Watch

Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL team in the lucrative T20 competition's history. The team have won 4 titles under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The batsman has led Mumbai Indians to victory in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Now, a moment from their 2017 victory celebrations has gone viral on social media.

Mumbai Indians celebrate post IPL 2017 win in style

Mumbai Indians won the 2017 edition of the IPL by beating the erstwhile Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad by one run. The match is remembered for the great comeback Mumbai Indians stitched together after all seemed lost at the halfway stage. Several players such as Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma played in the final. Harbhajan Singh, however, had missed the game after not being selected by Rohit Sharma.

Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and others celebrate Mumbai Indians 2017 IPL final win

Now, a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Instagram celebrating their 2017 final victory has gone viral. In it, the players can be seen dancing on the popular Marathi song Zingaat. The video begins with the song playing and Sachin Tendulkar dancing to the song. While Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating, West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard can be seen clapping in the background. He is then joined by the Pandya brothers, with both Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya joining in on the action. 4

Harbhajan Singh is also part of the video, doing his classic bhangra while celebrating the victory. A foreign player is also doing push-ups while celebrating the victory. The celebration video shared by Mumbai Indians also shows fast bowling duo Mitchell McClenaghan and Mitchell Johnson celebrating the victory together. The video ends with captain Rohit Sharma holding the trophy and raising it in the air while everyone is dancing and clapping.

Fans react to Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh celebrations

After the video was shared, several fans reacted positively to it. Several fans expressed their pleasure at seeing Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh dancing together. Another fan revealed that he had celebrated the same way with his friend’s after the team won the 2017 edition. A fan also asked Mumbai Indians to upload the 2019 final win video as well.

This is not the first time Mumbai Indians have given an insight into how they celebrated their 2017 final victory. A few months ago, the Facebook page of Mumbai Indians had also shared a video showing the players celebrating the 2017 victory. In the video, Mumbai Indians players were seen celebrating the victory with several Bollywood personalities. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was seen interacting with Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, while the team owners were also seen mingling with players like Harbhajan Singh.

Image Courtesy: instagram/mumbaiindians