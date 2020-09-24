Sachin Tendulkar Features In His First-ever Inspiring Paytm Commercial; Watch Video

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently joined hands with India based e-commerce payment system and financial technology company, Paytm. He became the brand ambassador of Paytm’s fantasy gaming platform, Paytm First Games. The Sachin Tendulkar Paytm deal announcement was confirmed earlier this month by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma through his social media accounts. Interestingly, the e-commerce payment system is also the official umpire partner of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season.
On September 20, Paytm First Games premiered their 75-second commercial on their social media accounts. The commercial was Sachin Tendulkar’s first for the aforementioned fantasy gaming platform. In the recently-released Paytm First Games advertisement, a child actor posing as a fictionalised version of a young Sachin Tendulkar can be seen taking up the journey of becoming a cricketer before the ‘Master Blaster’ finishes the ad with the slogan: “It’s all about the choices we make, make the right one!”.
Cricket is BACK!! Master Blaster, @sachin_rt invites you to make the right choice. Choose your players on @PaytmFirstGames. pic.twitter.com/PGSgTOSegm— PaytmFirstGames (@PaytmFirstGames) September 20, 2020
According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be ₹1,286 crore ($170 million). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Paytm First Games, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crore, courtesy of the deal he signed with MRF in 2001.
Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to his net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.
