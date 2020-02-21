Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise On India Women's Team Post 'comprehensive' Win Over Aussies

As India registered a comprehensive victory against defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener, the women's team was lauded for its stunning performance and composure as it overcame difficult odds to snatch the win. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also heaped praise on the Indian team for its stunning performance. In a tweet congratulating the women's team, Sachin Tendulkar said, "Comprehensive performance by Team India to start the T20 World Cup campaign."

Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri also lauded the Indian team on their victory. While Sehwag commended the 'outstanding effort' by bowling out defending champions and defending 132, Shastri hailed Poonam Yadav for her brilliant spell as he tweeted, "Take a bow."

Comprehensive performance by Team India to start the @T20WorldCup campaign!

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2020

India beat Australia by 17 runs

The Indian Women's team clinched their first victory in the ICC Women T20 World Cup on Friday as they beat favourites Australia by 17 runs. Poonam Yadav starred for India as she rattled the defending champions' batting lineup by bagging four wickets. The leg spinner was also adjudged as the Player of the Match for her heroics. Chasing a total of mere 133, Australia looked determined to grab the win with Alyssa Healy leading from the front. However, the Australians were denied a victory as Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav triggered Australia's batting collapse, beginning with skipper Meg Lanning's wicket.

Deepti Sharma gets India to 132 after batting collapse

After being put to bat first, Team India got off to a flyer as teenager Shafalo Verma smacked Australian bowlers around the park. However, her blitzkrieg came to an end as she departed at just 29. Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also fell early. Deepti Sharma then took the onus on herself to get the team to a formidable total. Sharma top-scored for the Women in Blue but missed out on a deserving half-century by run as she got Team India to 132 by the end of the first innings.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed delight as the team clutched victory coming from behind. "Knew this track is something where we can do well. Knew if we're able to score 140, our bowlers will be able to defend it, and that's what happened. This track wasn't easy to bat on. Were just looking to score 140. The partnership between Jemi and Deepti got us there. Poonam was going through some injuries but has made a great comeback. That's what we were expecting," said Kaur at the post-match presentation.

