Sachin Tendulkar Lauded Online For Accurate Prediction As Stuart Broad Gets 500 Wickets

Iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been following the England vs West Indies series closely. The former cricketer has been regularly tweeting updates from the match, while also sharing his predictions and reviews of the matches. With Stuart Broad becoming the second England bowler to pick 500 Test wickets after James Anderson, the 'Master Blaster' has once again proven that he is an astute reader of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar tweets about broad 500 wickets feat, congratulates bowler

Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win.



And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/LGRKWBYOSh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 28, 2020

After England won the series, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the team. Tendulkar congratulated England on their emphatic series win, while also reserving special praise for England pacer Stuart Broad. While tagging Stuart Broad, Sachin Tendulkar wrote that it was a terrific achievement picking 500 Test wickets.

Sachin Tendulkar had earlier backed Broad to bounce back

There is a spring in @StuartBroad8’s walk and I have a feeling that he is out on the field with plenty to show. #ENGvWI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 17, 2020

While the series ended for Stuart Broad on a high note, the start was anything but for the 34-year-old. The fast bowler was dropped from the first game of the series but later made an impressive comeback as he played a starring role. While congratulating Stuart Broad, Sachin Tendulkar also made a reference to the tweet he had first made when Stuart Broad was picked for the second match.

Completely listen ro sachin tendulkar — Karn (@Karn5ingh) July 17, 2020

No one reads the game better than the Master Blaster 🙏#ENGvWI — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) July 28, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar had correctly predicted Broad’s impressive performances, as the player had tweeted that it looked like Stuart broad had a spring in his step and looked like a man on a mission during the second test. The fast bowler’s performances after Tendulkar’s tweet certainly proved so, as Stuart Broad picked three wickets in a 14 ball spell to announce his comeback into the side.

During the third Test, Stuart Broad’s performances further drove home the point that Sachin Tendulkar had foreseen the player’s performances, as the pacer went onto pick 10 wickets in the match. After Sachin Tendulkar’s prediction about Stuart Broad proved to be correct, several fans picked up on the connection. Fans suggested that no one reads better the game than the Master Blaster, as his premonitions about Stuart Broad were proven right.

After Stuart Broad reached the milestone, several cricketers and members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to congratulate the cricketer. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting tweeted as well. However, Ricky Ponting was later criticised by fans as many perceived his tweet to be sarcastic. Even former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who hit Stuart broad for six sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup, congratulated the player on the achievement, calling him a legend.

