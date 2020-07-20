Sachin Tendulkar's Prediction Of Stuart Broad Making A Difference In 2nd Test Comes True

After being picked in the 2nd Test of the England vs West Indies series, Stuart Broad has proved why he should be part of the bowling line up with a crucial performance. Stuart Broad picked 3 wickets in 14 balls to justify his selection in the team. The Broad wickets spell helped England bowl out West Indies in the 1st innings. While Stuart Broad’s performance was hailed by many, it was Sachin Tendulkar who had accurately predicted it much before than anyone else. The Indian cricket icon once again proved that he has a knack of getting many sporting predictions right.

There is a spring in @StuartBroad8’s walk and I have a feeling that he is out on the field with plenty to show. #ENGvWI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 17, 2020

Also Read: Stuart Broad's 3-wicket Spell In 14 Balls On His Comeback That Rattled WI; Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar had backed Stuart Broad to prove his doubters wrong ahead of the England vs West Indies match

On Day 2 of the England vs West Indies Test, Sachin Tendulkar had taken to Twitter to share his prediction about Stuart broad. The iconic cricketer said that he sees a spring in Stuart Broad’s walk and that he has a feeling that the England pacer is out on the field with plenty to show. As has happened several times in the past, Sachin Tendulkar’s premonitions proved to be correct, as Stuart Broad played a stellar role in the field. The 35-year-old picked 3 wickets in a span of 14 balls, dismissing 2 batsmen for ducks. The first of the Broad wickets also included the scalp of the set Shamarh Brooks. Here are some of the Broad wickets here. For fans looking to watch Eng vs WI live streaming in India, they can log onto the SONY LIV app. The Eng vs WI live streaming in South Africa will be on SuperSport.

That spell of 3️⃣ wickets in 1️⃣4️⃣ balls from @StuartBroad8! 🔥#ENGvWI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2020

Also Read: England Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Where To Watch The 2nd Test In South Africa?

Sachin Tendulkar has made several such predictions in the past as well

The 'Master Blaster' certainly has a knack of getting his predictions right, as this is not the first instance Sachin Tendulkar has accurately predicted something in a cricket match. In 2014, Sachin Tendulkar had correctly predicted the semi-finalists of the 2015 World Cup at the launch of his autobiography. Recently, in 2018, Sachin Tendulkar had not only predicted that India will win the T20I against England, but also correctly forecasted the over in which the team will win. During the England vs India 3rd T20I at Bristol, Sachin Tendulkar ran a poll on Twitter saying that he feels India will chase down the mammoth target of 199 before the 19th over. Later, the player’s prediction was proved correct, as India won the game with 8 balls to spare.

I feel India will wrap up the match before the 19th over. Do you all agree? #ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2018

Also Read: England Vs West Indies Live Streaming In India, 2nd Test Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Another one of Sachin Tendulkar’s predictions also looks on their way to becoming true. Sachin Tendulkar had earlier claimed that Virat Kohli could be the cricketer who could break his centuries record. The claim, which was made more than 5 years ago, looks set to be true as Virat Kohli has 43 ODI centuries right now, just 6 lesser than Sachin Tendulkar's.

Also Read: England Vs West Indies Live Streaming: Where To Watch The 2nd Test In South Africa?

Image Courtesy: instagram/sachintendulkar, instagram/englandcricket