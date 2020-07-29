Ricky Ponting Brutally Trolled By Indian Fans For Tweet On Stuart Broad's 500 Wickets

England pacer Stuart Broad reached a historic milestone during the third Test match of the England vs West Indies series. The 33-year-old became the second English bowler after James Anderson to pick 500 test wickets after he dismissed West Indies opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, on Day 5 of the match. After the Stuart Broad 500 wickets milestone was achieved, many cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to congratulate the cricketer. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting posted a congratulatory tweet for Stuart Broad as well. However, the iconic batsman was later trolled for his tweet by fans, as many found it to be sarcastic.

Fans mock Ponting’s Broad 500 wickets tweet

Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 28, 2020

Ricky Ponting, while making his congratulatory tweet wrote that the England pacer has always been a tough competitor and a very skilful bowler, especially in English conditions. However, it was the latter part of his tweet, which attracted a backlash from the fans. Many cricket fans claimed that the tweet wasn’t entirely positive, as it seemed to take a jibe at the fact that most of Stuart Broad’s wickets have come in home conditions. Others felt that if Ricky Ponting wanted to congratulate him, he should have done so without commenting on his bowling prowess in England.

That last line was a bit of a giveaway. It's like saying you were a great captain especially in Australian conditions! (Btw, you were defo a great Captain full stop) — Mark Thompson ⚪ (@MarkTommostuff) July 28, 2020

Lmao 😂😂😂😂😂 had to put up something to diminish his skills... Old Cheater punter. — No One And 1,718 Others. (@Cric_Freaky) July 28, 2020

A fan accused of Ricky Ponting of being a cheater, as he wrote that the Australian only posted the tweet to diminish the achievement of Stuart Broad. Another fan pointed out that the last line of his tweet was a bit unnecessary, as it was similar to saying that Ricky Ponting was good, but only in Australian conditions. Several others also referenced to the England-Australia rivalry, hinting that an Australian cricketer will never fully praise his English counterpart.

Love to hear an Aussie whinging about the spirit of the game #sandpaper — Jeremy Stockdale (@Jeremystockdal1) July 28, 2020

Ricky Ponting has been trolled by Indian fans in the past as well

Ishant Sharma spell was also equally gud wen he got u out u in his debut series in Australia — Aravind Jayagopi (@aravi2790) April 10, 2020

This is not the first time the former captain has been trolled for his comments on Twitter. Earlier this year, Ricky Ponting had tweeted that Andrew Flintoff’s spell during the 2005 Edgbaston Ashes Test was the best one that he’s ever faced. However, Indian fans were quick to point out that pacer Ishant Sharma had gotten the better of him multiple times during India’s tour of Australia in 2007-08.

During the third Test, Ishant Sharma had dismissed Ponting in both the innings, troubling him with his pace and bounce. Fans had then quickly pointed out how Ricky Ponting had struggled against the lanky pacer, reminding him about his dismissals as well as sharing clips from the game.

Image Courtesy: PTI