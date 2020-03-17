Tim Paine Opens Up About His On-field Sledging Incident With Virat Kohli In 2018

Tim Paine has been leading Australia in Test cricket from the last couple of years and has led them to some great wins against Pakistan, New Zealand and drawing the Ashes 2019 against arch-rivals England. It was also the first time in 18 years that the Aussies had succeeded in retaining the Ashes on English soil. However, under his reign, Australia also went on to lose their first-ever Test series against India on home soil. Meanwhile, Paine has spoken about his on-field sledging incident with his Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

'I sort of just had enough': Tim Paine

In the recently released documentary series, Tim Paine spoke about the on-field sledging incident that had taken place between him and Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the second Test at the WACA Ground in Perth in December 2018.

Paine said that the plan was not to talk to him when he was batting or when they were batting and that it is up to the individual what they want to do.

At the same time, the Aussie Test skipper also mentioned that he had sort of just had enough and thought and thought of standing up for himself and his team-mates and that was one of the reasons that made him think he is the captain, it was his turn and that he had to stand up and show his opposite number that they were there to fight.

Australia were playing that series in the absence of star players Steve Smith and David Warner who were banned for 12 months due to their involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal earlier that year. Coming back to the Perth Test, the Aussies went on to register an emphatic 146-run win to level the four-match series. However, it was Virat Kohli and India who had the last laugh as they registered a 2-1 series win.

India tour of Australia 2020

India will once again be facing Australia Down Under in a four-match Test series which will get underway after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup in November. It remains to be seen whether Kohli & Co. can repeat the heroics of 2018 when they take on a full-strength Aussie side .

