Irfan Pathan Asks Fans To Care For The Elderly Amid COVID-19 Scare, Says 'stop Hoarding'

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lashed out at the people who were hoarding hand sanitizers, masks & toilet paper and asked them to care about the others during such troubled times. In the wake of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, people from around the globe have started to stock up hand sanitizers & rolls of toilet paper, leaving a massive shortage of the essentials at the time of its utmost requirement. Despite the World Health Organization giving out specific instructions to avoid hoarding such necessities, people have gone on to strip the supermarkets clean of the basics, causing inconvenience to many.

READ | Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Playing Least Favourite Shot That Made Him Struggle In NZ

'Stop hoarding'

Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to ask his fans to care for the elderly, who were more susceptible to the deadly coronavirus and said that it was essential for them to support each other at such times of crisis. Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan had one specific request for his neighbors - asking them to stop hoarding essential commodities. Many cricketers have taken to social media to spread awareness about how to tackle & prevent the coronavirus from infecting the people.

In the times of #coronavirus please think about others. Specially elderly who need support the most. Neighbours... Stop #Hoarding pic.twitter.com/8RhrMqc6kS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 17, 2020

READ | Suresh Raina Cautions Against Misinformation Related To Coronavirus Pandemic

Apart from the India-South Africa series as well as IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put all the domestic matches on hold till further notice while the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday suspended local tournaments in view of the outbreak. Meanwhile, the BCCI has shut down its office from Tuesday as the employees have been asked to work from home while the MCA will remain closed from Tuesday, March 17 to Saturday, March 21 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. This was confirmed by MCA Chief Executive Officer CS Naik.

READ | Jofra Archer Baffled By How Humans Abuse Each Other; Raises Voice After Facing Racism

WHO praises India’s prompt actions to mitigate coronavirus spread

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed India’s efforts in containing the deadly coronavirus that has claimed the lives of 3 people and has affected over 120 people in the country. Speaking to a leading news daily, WHO official Dr. Poonam Khetripal said that PM Modi is monitoring the situation of the outbreak in the country and the government made sure that there were equipment and supplies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, she stated that India has done a very good job of containing the COVID-19 virus so far and added that the government started preparing for the deadly disease well in advanced.

READ | 'It's A Miracle That...' Aakash Chopra Makes Huge Statement On COVID-19 Cases In India