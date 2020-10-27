Sachin Tendulkar Names Kolkata Player Who Wins '30-40% Of The Battle Before He Bowls'

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has been extremely active on social media as well as on his app 100MB with regular analysis of the Dream11 IPL 2020 matches and players. The Master Blaster was at it once again as he heaped praise on Kolkata spinner Varun Chakravarthy who has impressed the cricketing community with excellent performances in the ongoing tournament.

Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Kolkata spinner Varun Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy has been one of the spearheads of Kolkata's bowling attack, having bagged 13 wickets in 11 matches at a decent average of 25.07. The leg-spinner recently delivered a stellar performance in the match against Delhi as he bagged five wickets to guide his team to victory. The Chakravarthy 5 wickets spell was also the first fifer of the season.

The Kolkata spinner also reaped the reward for his impressive outings in the tournament as he earned his maiden India call-up for the India vs Australia 2020 T20I series on Monday.

Tendulkar shared a video on 100MB where he lauded Chakravarthy for his consistent performances. The Indian veteran said that Chakravarthy has been bowling well throughout the tournament and has very rarely leaked runs at this level. He further said that everybody is seeing how will Sunil Narine bowl, so normally when Narine bowls, there is more pressure on the bowler from the other end and the batsman to try and attack him more. But Chakravarthy has managed to keep the leash on the batsmen.

The 'God of Cricket' stated that Chakravarthy has been extremely successful and lauded the variations and confidence that he is seeing in him. Tendulkar also appreciated his ability to disguise the ball. The legendary batsman wasn't done just yet as he reckoned that Chakravarthy has been a consistent performer and he is impressed with his performance because he has bowled in many pressure situations and has not been rattled by them.

Tendulkar opined that the Kolkata spinner looks pretty balanced and confident. According to Tendulkar, if a bowler has confidence in his abilities and clarity in mind, then 30-40 per cent of the battle is won. And Tendulkar thinks Chakravarthy is one such bowler who has immense belief in his abilities which is why he has been so successful.

Meanwhile, Kolkata are placed at the fifth position in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with six wins and as many losses. The Men in Purple need to win their remaining two matches in order to make it to the playoffs and Chakravarthy's form will be crucial in deciding Kolkata's fate. Eoin Morgan's men will now take on Chennai in Match 49 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 29 in Dubai.

