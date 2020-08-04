Sachin Tendulkar Names Dynamic, Modern-day Batsman He Would Love To Open With

Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from international cricket in 2013, but the legacy he created still lives on through the hearts of his fans and several purists of the game. The ‘Master Blaster’, who represented India between 1989 and 2013, was one-half of some destructive opening pairs in Indian cricket. Most notably, his batting alliance at the top with the likes of Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly were highly admired by the cricketing fraternity. Quite recently, Sachin Tendulkar picked a contemporary batsman with whom he would love to open the innings again.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians mark 9 years of association with Rohit Sharma in throwback post

Sachin Tendulkar’s response to Rohit Sharma

A few days ago, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma interacted with fans through a question-and-answer session on Twitter. Sharma, who is currently the vice-captain of India’s white-ball teams, has also been the leader of Mumbai Indians in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament since 2013. In light of the now-scheduled IPL 2020 season, one fan asked him which cricketer (or cricketers) from the past would he like to bring back into the Mumbai Indians fold. In response, Rohit Sharma picked two former captains of the franchise in the form of Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock.

Apparently, Mumbai Indians took note of Rohit Sharma’s response and tagged both Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock and asked them to have their say on the matter. Not staying behind, Tendulkar joined in the fun and said that he would love to open the innings with Rohit Sharma, should the 47-year-old make an unlikely return to the game. Shaun Pollock also responded by stating that he will have to go to the nets and workout in order to make his return to the sport.

Former and current Mumbai Indians captains engage in some Twitter fun

Would be fun to open with you @ImRo45. 😊 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2020

Will go to the nets and workout if it’s still possible 😉 — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) August 3, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: From Rohit Sharma To Mohsin Khan; Salaries Of All Mumbai Indians Players

Sachin Tendulkar’s IPL success with Rohit Sharma

Sachin Tendulkar made his final IPL appearance in 2013. Interestingly, he made the announcement just moments after Mumbai Indians clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final. The season also marked Rohit Sharma’s first captaincy stint for the franchise.

IPL 2020: When will IPL start?

To answer the ‘When will IPL start?’ query, the IPL Governing Council recently came up with a launch of the tournament. Through a teleconference meeting on Sunday, August 2, the governing council confirmed that IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the much-awaited tournament out of India was made due to the rising coronavirus-positive patients in the country.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Wishes Sachin Tendulkar As He Turns 47; Reveals Best Moment With Ex-skipper

Also Read | KL Rahul Makes Huge Claim About Finding Rohit Sharma As Inspirational As Sachin Tendulkar

Image credits: Sachin Tendulkar’s image from PTI