Sachin Tendulkar Narrates Funny Story About Taking Advantage Of Saeed Anwar's Struggles

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The 'Master Blaster' who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Sachin Tendulkar has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career and is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’.

Sachin Tendulkar recalls hilarious incident involving Saeed Anwar

During his time, Sachin Tendulkar has been a part of several India-Pakistan series. The rivalry between the two nations is as intense as it gets, however, the relationship between most of the players of both countries is extremely cordial. Sachin Tendulkar had once narrated an anecdote which involves former Pakistani opening batsman Saeed Anwar.

While speaking on a YouTube chat show What the Duck with Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar said that India were playing the Sahara Cup in Toronto in 1997 and India had to deal with many injuries as their main bowlers including Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble were injured, while Harbhajan Singh hadn't made his debut by then. This is also why the then captain Sachin Tendulkar used Sourav Ganguly as more of a batting all-rounder, which paid off as Ganguly won the Player of the Series award for his all-round performances.

Tendulkar added that their bowling attack was relatively new with not enough experience. Sachin Tendulkar mentioned that they were wondering who to open the bowling with. So, they gave the ball to the debutant from Orissa, Debashish Mohanty since he had the ability to swing the ball. Sachin Tendulkar further claimed that Debashish Mohanty went on to dismiss Saeed Anwar in the first four matches (although as per facts, Mohanty had dismissed Anwar thrice in the series).

He revealed that after one of those games, there was a function where Saeed Anwar went to Sachin Tendulkar and spoke about Mohanty. Saeed Anwar asked Tendulkar about Mohanty and the way he swings the ball. Anwar added that the ball he leaves comes inside and the one he plays moves outside. Anwar also told Tendulkar that he wasn't able to pick his unusual action and added that his unconventional action felt like he was asking him what delivery should he bowl.

Speaking about the incident further, Sachin Tendulkar said in the next match, Saeed Anwar survived for quite some time. Tendulkar added he was a little scared because if Anwar stayed at the crease for a long time, he could very well snatch the game away from them. So, Sachin Tendulkar who was standing in slips went to the short square leg position just in front of the umpire in a catching position. Mohanty bowled the very next delivery on pads as Saeed Anwar flicked it only to find the fielder at short square leg. Tendulkar said he looked at him and thought when a bowler gets behind you, you just can't escape. It made Virender Sehwag and the host laugh their hearts out.

IMAGE AND VIDEO COURTESY: YOUTUBE/VIU INDIA