Virat Kohli Not Perfect But Is India's Most Passionate Captain Ever: Ravi Shastri

As a new decade begins, India cricket captain Virat Kohli can arguably be termed as the biggest cricketing find of the 2010s. The start of the decade saw Kohli emerge as a striking batsman with unparalleled aggression. He was later handed over the reins of the Indian team's leadership as MS Dhoni started focusing more on his individual performance. As the decade ended, Kohli was a force to be reckoned with, as he achieved feats like a series win in Australia and leading India at the top of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship rankings.

Ravi Shastri points out Virat Kohli's uniqueness

Talking to a leading Indian news agency, Ravi Shastri appreciated the way Virat Kohli has led the Indian cricket team. Shastri showed great faith in his leadership skills and even went on to call Kohli's passion and energy as the most he has ever seen in any captain he has come across or played under. The Indian head coach also acknowledged how Kohli's tactical prowess will better as he plays more games. He also added that no one can ever be a 'perfect captain', but the way Kohli has led the Indian team so far, will set the bar for his successors in the future.

Shastri also lauded Kohli for his devotion to Test cricket and that his views inspire cricketers throughout the world. Purists have often worried about Test cricket's demise and cricketers like Virat Kohli have spoken up in favour of the longest format of the game. Shastri credited the same and prophecised that young players through the world will want to emulate Kohli and focus more on the longest format of the game.

Ind vs SL up next

India will now be taking on Sri Lanka and Australia at home before they travel to New Zealand to play a T20-heavy bilateral series. Here is India's schedule for the upcoming bilateral T20 series against Sri Lanka.

T20I - January 5 - Guwahati T20I - January 7 - Indore T20I - January 10 - Pune

