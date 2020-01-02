Aus Vs NZ: Kane Williamson In Danger Of Skipping SCG Test Due To 'Flu-like Illness'

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson missed out on his second consecutive day of training on Thursday, just one day prior to the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Kiwis have had a disastrous series against their Trans-Tasman rivals so far, having lost both the Test matches they have contested. Should Williamson sit out, it could deal a massive blow to the Blackcaps' chances of gaining a consolation win.

Aus vs NZ: Kane Williamson doubtful for SCG Test

According to a report by New Zealand Herald, the prolific right-handed batsman did not turn up for training at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday as he was still unwell with flu-like symptoms. The Kiwi skipper handed over the pre-match press conference duties to Tom Latham. Latham was hopeful that Williamson will be fit to play in the New Year's Test. The news will be concerning for the Black Caps, who possess seriously limited options in terms of available batting cover.

Opener Jeet Raval, who is horrendously out-of-form, is the only batsman on the bench. While bowlers such as Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Will Somerville are the other players who are on the bench and haven't played in either of the two Tests. However, the Kiwis haven’t yet called in a potential replacement, perhaps signalling Williamson and Nicholls should be fine to play on Friday and Latham believes there is enough depth amongst the squad.

The trouble for Kiwis don't seem to end as Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner are also suffering from illness, which is another dent to New Zealand's preparations for the final Test of the series at the SCG. Speaking in the pre-match conference, Latham said that Kane Williamson was a great leader and he was very passionate about the group. He said he was unsure whether the ill New Zealand players would be available.

Latham added that a couple of players were a little bit crook, unfortunately, but with a couple of days off, he was expecting them to be okay for the SCG Test. The story comes days after Sydney has been known to be affected by recent bushfires, which has alarmingly increased smoke levels and pollution in the city and reduced visibility. Meanwhile, Australia are likely to name an unchanged XI from the MCG Test.

