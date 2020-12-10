Sachin Tendulkar Picks 3 Out Of 100 Centuries That Are 'most Enjoyable To Watch For Him'

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The 'Master Blaster', who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. The Sachin Tendulkar records in his glorious 24-year career are nothing short of spectacular. Moreover, the legendary batsman is also the only batsman to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar names three knocks that he likes watching highlights of

It is obviously tough for a batsman of Tendulkar's stature to name his favourite knock from so many memorable ones. However, the Indian veteran admitted that there are three innings of his that he likes to watch the highlights of. The same was revealed by Tendulkar himself during a Q/A session on his YouTube channel.

Tendulkar first picked the 143-run knock that he played against Australia in Sharjah (1998) which didn't help India win the match but made them qualify for the final of the Coca Cola Cup. The former cricketer then named the 134 run knock that he played just two days later in the final against the Aussies and helped India defeat Australia to win the Coca Cola Cup. Moreover, this knock came on Tendulkar's birthday which made it much more special.

These two knocks are called ‘Desert Storm’ knocks and they still give many Indian cricket fans a huge smile. Such was the impact and quality of these knocks that people still cherish it even after 22 years. The final knock that Tendulkar named was the sensational 98 runs that he scored against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2003 Cricket World Cup which helped India beat the Men in Green by six wickets and extend their World Cup record against Pakistan to 4-0.

Sachin Tendulkar career stats

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar hundreds include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar hundreds count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

