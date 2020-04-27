Sachin Tendulkar Pinpoints Moment That Helped Him Overcome Test Cricket Challenge

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to grace the sport of cricket. Tendulkar's potential was there for all to see from a very young age and it came as little surprise when he got called up to the Indian side in 1989 at the age of 16. The cricket legend is still India's youngest Test debutant and in a recent interview, he revealed the moment he felt confident of surviving the longest format of the game.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Master Blaster recalls the game-changing moment in his Test career

In an exclusive chat with Rediff's Harish Kotian, Sachin Tendulkar shed some light on his Test debut in Pakistan. A 16-year-old Tendulkar faced off against a famed attack comprising Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. The Master Blaster rose to the challenge and scored a fighting 57 despite being dealt a bleeding nose by a bouncer.

Sachin Tendulkar revealed he just wanted to play for India and did not think much about the Pakistan pace attack. The cricket legend added that he wasn't confident about surviving in Test cricket at first, but his half-century and the match-saving partnership with Navjot Singh Sidhu in the third Test was a game-changer and was the 'most important innings' of his life.

And to finish off, Sachin Tendulkar at 20:

Matches – 1️⃣0️⃣8️⃣

Runs – 4️⃣1️⃣3️⃣2️⃣

💯s – 7️⃣

Test average – 5️⃣0️⃣.5️⃣7️⃣ 🤯 #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/UtvN9RMDVT — ICC (@ICC) April 20, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹1250 crore ($170 million approx). A certain part of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. The cricket legend is also the brand manager of the tyre brand.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Sachin Tendulkar records

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most centuries in both Test and ODI cricket and is the only cricketer in history to score 100 international tons. The Master Blaster has scored 49 ODI centuries and is the only player to cross the 50 Test hundreds mark. The cricket legend has featured in the most number of Tests and ODIs in the history of the game, featuring in 200 Test matches and 463 ODIs. The Master Blaster was the first to scale the 200-run mark in ODIs and is the highest run-getter in both Tests and ODIs.

