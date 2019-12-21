Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Heart-breaking Phase During Tennis Elbow Injury In Mid 2000s

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar entertained many fans with his batting during his long 24-year career. However, he had his fair share of lows as well, especially with injuries that come with every sport. An injury as big as a tennis elbow had certainly taken plenty of toll on the 'Master Blaster'. Speaking to a leading media publication, Tendulkar revealed more details about that phase in the mid-2000s and entertaining thoughts of retirement.

Sachin Tendulkar's tennis elbow injury

The Master Blaster said that his tennis elbow was really bad and a number of his friends had also realised that they had suffered from the same injury later. Giving more input on the injury, Tendulkar added that when his friends did not have a tennis elbow, they used to talk about the extent of the pain yet it could not be so bad that a cricket bat cannot be held.

The legendary batsman tried everything he could have such as taking an injection during the morning of the Test match to numb his elbow. However, no solutions worked for him except getting operated.

Anjali Tendulkar supported Sachin Tendulkar during injury

In his interview, Tendulkar also credited his wife Anjali, who played a huge role in helping him overcome the injury phase. He said that Anjali would constantly advise him to focus on the positive aspects of his life.

The veteran cricketer admitted that he had become impatient to get back on the field. After his surgery in London, Tendulkar realised that he was not able to pick up a cricket bat, which made him really depressed. As a result, he would often call his friends anytime between 2-4 in the morning to go for a drive with him since he was unable to sleep.

Sachin Tendulkar on the thought that his career was finished

Speaking about his mindset post the tennis elbow injury, Tendulkar said that he was still reminded of it when he played with some children with a plastic ball and bat. He candidly revealed that he found it hard to hit the ball so much that he contemplated retiring at that point in time. This made him pray very often throughout the day as he was desperate to not end his career in such an abrupt matter.

Overcoming the tennis elbow injury, Tendulkar went onto win the 2011 World Cup at home, to break India's 28-year-long hiatus. His last international appearance came during the India-West Indies Test series in 2013 in front of his home fans.

