Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Among Others In India's Top Retirees Of The Decade

Many Indian cricketing legends retired in the past 10 years. However, their contribution towards Indian cricket is unmatched and it is forever etched in fans' memories. As we approach the end of this decade, let us take a look back at some of the greatest retirements from Indian cricket between 2010 and 2019.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag among Indian legends who retired this decade (2010-2019)

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar’s glorious 24-year international journey came to an end when he stepped on to the field on November 16, 2013. Incidentally, his retirement match against West Indies at his home ground was also the 200th of his career. Tendulkar retired as one of the greats of the game whose numerous match-winning knocks are forever etched in cricketing folklore.

Rahul Dravid

Unarguably one of the finest Test batsmen of all time, Rahul Dravid selflessly announced his international retirement without getting any farewell match. Dravid was part of India’s 0-4 defeat in Australia in 2011-12 where the ‘Wall’ was breached on a number of occasions. At 39 years of age, he decided to bid adieu to the game he served for 16 years.

Virender Sehwag

The swashbuckling opening batsman made his final Test appearance in March 2013 against the visiting Australians. Sehwag spent his 14 years by entertaining crowds worldwide. He truly re-defined the art of opening the Test innings.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was one of India’s greatest limited-over all-rounders of all time. The left-hander battled cancer and won India the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. From his debut in 2000 to his final game in 2017, Yuvraj Singh was part of several historic and memorable victories.

Zaheer Khan

The 92-Test veteran retired with more than 600 international sticks to his name. He was the leading wicket-taker of the 2011 World Cup and was one of the crucial members in India’s victorious campaign. Zaheer Khan finally announced his retirement from all international formats in 2015.

Honourable mentions

VVS Laxman (1996-2012)

Gautam Gambhir (2003-2018)

Ashish Nehra (1999-2017)

