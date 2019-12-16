Ind Vs WI: Sachin Tendulkar Thanked By Chennai Fan For Meeting Him Again After 19 Years

Guruprasad, a former employee of the Taj Coromandel Hotel in Chennai, gave Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar a piece of advice that possibly changed his career for the better. The incident happened in 2001 when Tendulkar was visiting Chennai along with the Indian team to host the Aussies in a Test match. Guruprasad had met Tendulkar in the lobby of the hotel and had shared his observation about the Master Blaster along with serving him the coffee he had asked for. Tendulkar had recently tweeted about this incident and expressed his desire to meet the employee.

Guruprasad on Sachin Tendulkar: "Can't believe that he still remembers me!"

A local sports portal interview Guruprasad, who lives in Perambur, a small neighbourhood outside of Chennai. Guruprasad expressed his love for the legendary cricketer and was amazed about the fact that he still remembered him after 19 years. Guruprasad further explained that he is the same age as him and used to watch all of the Master Blaster's innings. He had noticed how Sachin's arm-guard was adversely affecting his bat swing and had shared it with him. Guruprasad was also excited about getting to meet Tendulkar again and wanted to take his friends along. He also wished for his parents to be alive so that they could have seen this day and been proud.

Sachin Tendulkar gets response from Taj Hotels on Twitter

A chance encounter can be memorable!

I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it.

I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him.



Hey netizens, can you help me find him? pic.twitter.com/BhRanrN5cm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar recently tweeted about the entire incident on his Twitter and sent cricket fans into a frenzy. While a lot of fans tried to help Tendulkar in identifying the person, the official Taj Hotels' Twitter handle acknowledged Sachin's story. They shared the news about identifying and successfully locating Guruprasad, much to his as well as Tendulkar's delight.

Thank you Mr. Tendulkar for sharing your memorable encounter with our colleague during your stay in Chennai. We are proud of our associates who have imbibed the culture of Tajness. We have located him and would be delighted to connect the two of you for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/USvyW88BxY — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) December 15, 2019

