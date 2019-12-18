IPL 2020 Auction List: All The 332 Players Who Will Go Under The Hammer

The auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take place in Kolkata on Thursday, December 19. According to the list released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), 332 cricketers who will go under the hammer in the auction. Earlier the auction was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, but the IPL Governing Council chose Kolkata, the city which is the home ground of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise and the home turf of the new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, this year.

IPL 2020 Auction list

Earlier, 971 players (713 Indian and 258 overseas players) had registered for the auctions in Kolkata. Aiming to fill up the available 73 spots were 215 capped players, 754 uncapped and two players from Associate Nations.

Capped Indian (19 players)

Uncapped Indian (634 players)

Uncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match (60 players)

Capped International (196 players)

Uncapped International (60 players)

Associate (2 players)

IPL 2020 Auction list of players names

With ₹2 crore being the highest reserve price, seven overseas players namely Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn & Angelo Mathews have opted to keep themselves in the highest bracket. Former Kolkata Knight Riders player Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of ₹ 1.5 crore. The other foreign players in this bracket include England’s Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes and David Willey, South Africa’s Chris Morris and Kyle Abbott and Australia’s Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson. Other Indian stars such as Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan & Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at ₹1 crore.

IPL to continue despite protest

The protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notwithstanding, the players' auction for the Indian Premier League will go ahead in Kolkata as scheduled on Thursday. There have been reports of violence in West Bengal but Kolkata has not exactly been affected. The auction is set to begin at 2.30 PM IST and can be watched on the Star Sports Network, Hotstar and Jio TV.