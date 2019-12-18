Harbhajan Singh To Star In Upcoming Tamil Web Series 'Thirukural Consultancy Services'

It is often observed that cricketers venture into new avenues after retiring from the game. These days, even before their retirements, players make themselves available for projects other than cricket if their workload can be managed. While most players venture into commentary or something near the sport they so dearly love, some players choose to venture into completely different avenues such as acting in films or web series such as S Sreesanth and Irfan Pathan. 2011 World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh can be added to that list and he might have the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to thank for it.

Harbhajan Singh lands a role in a new web series

As reported by a leading Indian news portal on Wednesday, Harbhajan has landed a role in the Tamil web series Thirukural Consultancy Services. The web-series will be streamed on the YouTube channel of 'Blacksheep' on February 2, 2020. Bhajji will be depicting the character of the legendary Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. Harbhajan has currently been shooting for Tamil film 'Dikkiloona' and even retweeted a picture of him and the core team from the sets of the film. Have a look.

Harbhajan to continue playing for CSK

Harbhajan Singh seems to have upped his Tamil connection, courtesy his ongoing stint with CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will also be starring in a cameo in a Tamil film called Dikkiloona. Harbhajan has not yet announced his retirement from any form of cricket yet even as he has been out of favour amongst the Indian selectors since 2016. Earlier this year, controversy arose when Harbhajan wanted to enlist himself for the draft of 'The Hundred' but could not do so until he retired from all forms of cricket in India. Harbhajan later stated that he intended to play for the Chennai Super Kings and the IPL was his main focus. The Chennai Super Kings will go into the 2020 IPL Auction on Thursday with a purse of Rs. 14.60 crores.

