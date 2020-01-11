Sachin Tendulkar Reminds 'Jammy' Rahul Dravid About How He Used To Be A Menace For Bowlers

Cricketing fans can never forget the patience and grit displayed by former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid - a master in the longer format of the game and a true definition of the term 'Gentleman of the game'. As Rahul Dravid turned 47 years old on Saturday, his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar wished 'Jammy' and gave him a gentle reminder of how he used to be a menace for bowlers. Known for his defensive style of play combined with classy stokes and extreme positive intent, Rahul Dravid was an integral part of the team for over ten years and was largely responsible for making India's name big in Tests.

Sachin reminds Dravid why he is called 'Jammy'

Sachin Tendulkar wished his former teammate Jammy and provided a reason to the fans for the nickname. The Master Blaster recalled how Rahul Dravid would act as a blockade for bowlers on the pitch, refusing to allow the ball to go past his bat, leaving bowlers frustrated. Sachin and Dravid have shared the dressing room for many years together and have shared countless memories of victories and losses.

Happy Birthday Jammy! The way you batted always created huge jams for the bowlers. Have a great one my friend. pic.twitter.com/JzCh9XW9iW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2020



Harsha Bhogle wishes Rahul Dravid

'The Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to wish the Director of Cricket Operations at National Cricket Academy on his birthday on heaped praise on him. Hailing Dravid as an excellent person, Harsha Bhogle noted how the former cricketer was comfortably flowing into yet another innings as he turned a year older.

Excellent cricketer. Excellent person. 47. Cruising into another fine innings. Rahul Dravid. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2020

NCA to undergo major changes under Ganguly & Dravid

At the NCA's recent meeting which was attended by all the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers in Mumbai, including President Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, the major agenda of it was the need for a medical panel. A top BCCI official told a leading news agency that the board will consult a London-based clinic, Fortius, for setting up its medical panel. He added that the position of the head of fast bowling, which has been lying vacant for a long time, will also be filled soon.

The official also said that the person will be in charge of setting up a fast bowling program at the NCA, much on the lines of the MRF Pace Academy in Chennai. He went on to say that the board will also hire a nutrition head for the NCA. The academy has mainly been in the news for all the wrong reasons and has been criticised for its lack of communication, hence a social media manager will also be coming on board to provide regular updates on the happenings inside the facility. The move could also go a long way in repairing NCA's reputation.

