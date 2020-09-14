Sachin Tendulkar Returns From Tennis Elbow To Score 141 Vs WI On Sep 14, 2006: Watch

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar’s cricketing journey was often hampered by untimely injuries. However, the cricketer overcame those hurdles every time and kept adding new batting achievements to his illustrious cap. Among the many injuries he suffered, one of his most career-threatening ones remains the tennis elbow injury he endured between 2004 and 2006.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries throwback: Cricketer’s grand return from tennis elbow injury

Sachin Tendulkar’s tennis elbow injury prompted him to miss out on a majority of India’s 2006 cricketing fixtures. He made a comeback to the Indian team after full recovery through the 2006 DLF Cup tri-series in Kuala Lumpur, which involved West Indies and Australia as the remaining two teams. India’s first match of the series came against a Brian Lara-led West Indian side on September 14, 2006, which marked Sachin Tendulkar’s first outing for Team India after his injury-induced break from the side.

Playing alongside a young MS Dhoni and captain Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar opened the innings with the latter. The two batsmen formed a 75-run opening stand before Rahul Dravid lost his wicket for 26. Sachin Tendulkar, on the other end, held his fort and scored a blazing 141* to announce his comeback to international cricket. His innings came from just 148 balls and it was fuelled with 13 boundaries and five sixes. While he was named the ‘Player of the Match’, Rahul Dravid and co. ended up losing the contest by 29 runs (D/L method).

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: A throwback to his 40th ODI hundred

Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries tally in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. Throughout his 24-year journey with Indian cricket between 1989 and 2013, the ‘Master Blaster’ amassed 100 centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs). Even seven years post his retirement, he remains the leading century-maker as well as the highest run-aggregator (with 34,357 runs) in international cricket. Apart from the Sachin Tendulkar centuries, the cricketer has bagged 200 wickets across all his Team India appearances and was part of the team that lifted the 2011 World Cup.

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be ₹1,286 crore ($170 million). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crore, courtesy of the deal he signed with MRF in 2001. On Monday, Tendulkar was announced as the first-ever brand ambassador of Indian mobile services app, Paytm which also acts as an official partner of the IPL 2020.

