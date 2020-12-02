Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Nickname For Mohammad Kaif In Birthday Wish, Ace Fielder Replies

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif turned 40 on Tuesday, December 1. Widely regarded as one of the finest fielders to have played for Team India, he represented the national side in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs between the years 2000 and 2006. Mohammad Kaif was also an influential figure for India in their triumphant Natwest 2002 campaign, where he played alongside the likes of fellow newcomer Yuvraj Singh and batting icons Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Among several fans pouring their wishes on Mohammad Kaif’s 40th birthday, the cricketer-turned-commentator also received a fitting tribute from his ex-teammate Sachin Tendulkar. In a video shared by the ‘Master Blaster’ on his social media accounts, he revealed a funny nickname for Kaif, as their teammates used to call him during their playing days.

BCCI celebrates Mohammad Kaif birthday

Outstanding fielder 👍

Gritty batsman 👌



Here's wishing @MohammadKaif a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/y7E9ive8Vl — BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar wishes on 40th Mohammad Kaif birthday

On Tuesday, December 1, former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media accounts to extend his wishes for ex-teammate and fielding legend Mohammad Kaif. The 200-Test veteran revealed that Kaif’s teammates during their playing days used to call him “Bhai Sahab” (translation: Brother) because of his constant habit of moving around the field.

Sachin Tendulkar hilariously recalled a common message everyone used to pass on to Mohammad Kaif due to his agile fielding techniques. According to him, other players used to warn Kaif by saying “Bhai Sabah thoda sambhal ke, kaafi matches hai, kahi hamstring pull na ho jaaye” (translation: Field carefully brother, there are many matches left so you better not risk a hamstring injury).

Happy Birthday @mohammadkaif. Looking forward to meeting you in the near future.

Here's a memory from when we played last together!

⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kITuDX3VbZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 1, 2020

The legendary batsman also praised the fielding talents of Kaif, saying he was a “fit guy” and was that “one outstanding fielder” in their team during their playing days together.

Apparently, Mohammad Kaif took note of the wishes and dropped a hilarious response to the same. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote that he decided to “excel” in fitness and fielding because the batting department was handled by the iconic Sachin Tendulkar himself. Here is a look at the entire Twitter conversation between Tendulkar and Kaif on the latter’s 40th birthday.

Paaji, aap jaisi batting toh thi Nahi... So had no option but to excel in fielding and fitness :) https://t.co/uHUC5sceek — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 1, 2020

India vs Australia live updates

Mohammad Kaif is currently a part of the commentary panel for the ongoing India vs Australia series Down Under. At the time of publishing, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team were up against the hosts in a dead rubber at Canberra’s Manuka Oval. Batting first, Team India scored 302-5 in their 50 overs. For further India vs Australia live updates, tune into the social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live updates

Fifties from Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja guide #TeamIndia to 302/5 in the third ODI against Australia.



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/VO9QlU3cB6 pic.twitter.com/ezJWMEsU3M — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2020

