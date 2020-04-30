Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Comical Story Over Media Misreporting His Batting During 2011 WC

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 after acquiring several major Test and ODI batting records. Having debuted in 1989 as a 16-year old, the cricketer remained a mainstay of the Indian batting order for the next 24 years. While Sachin Tendulkar is a right-handed batsman, he once recalled a comical story of how the media once got fooled into thinking that he was acquiring an additional skill of batting left-handed.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Centuries and Sachin Tendulkar Records Cricketer Scores Only IPL Ton Ever On Apr 15, 2011 At The Wankhede; Watch Video

Throwback: Story behind Sachin Tendulkar batting left-handed

In an appearance on Breakfast with Champions in 2018, Sachin Tendulkar recalled the time on how he learned to bat left-handed during his school days since matches were supposed to completed in one day itself, which made the coach decide that players will have to switch hands while batting after the end of the first innings.

Tendulkar later said that during the 2011 World Cup practice session in Bengaluru, the batsman once asked a team spinner to bowl to him. He said that at the time, he “casually” asked the same in order to practise batting left-handed for a while. The legendary cricketer then recalled that while he smashed three sixes batting left-handed during practice, he read an article the next day stating that this is going to be 'Sachin Tendulkar’s secret weapon in the World Cup'.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Centuries and Sachin Tendulkar Records Throwback: Cricketer Scores His Record 100th International Ton, On This Day In 2012

Throwback: A tale of Sachin Tendulkar batting left-handed, watch video

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Centuries and Sachin Tendulkar Records: Cricketer Completes Silver Jubilee Of Reaching 3000 ODI Runs On Apr 9; Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar records and centuries

Sachin Tendulkar has scored 34,357 international runs across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I to lead all-time run-aggregators chart. He was India’s leading run-scorer in their victorious 2011 World Cup campaign. The ‘Master Blaster’ has also slammed 100 international centuries to top the list of most century-makers in the game.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Centuries and Sachin Tendulkar Records Cricketer Scores His 10,000th ODI Run On Mar 31, 2001 Against Australia; Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, Sachin Tendulkar net worth is estimated to be US$170 million (₹1276 crore). Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as a former Indian cricket player. Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Boost, Pepsi and several others.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Centuries and Sachin Tendulkar Records: Cricketer Completes Silver Jubilee Of Reaching 3000 ODI Runs On Apr 9; Watch Video

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.