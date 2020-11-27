Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Manjrekar Feature In Rare 1992 WC Throwback Photo; See Picture

India's tour of Australia has gotten off to a blazing start at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday morning. With the hosts setting up a massive total in the India vs Australia 1st ODI, it will be a tough start for the Men in Blue. This will be a huge changeover from the team's last visit Down Under that saw them win the series 2-1. Another huge change on the field will be Team India's new or rather reincarnated, jerseys.

India cricket new jersey

With some new sponsors on board, the Indian team debuted their 'new' dark blue jersey ahead of the India vs Australia 1st ODI. Replacing the long-familiar light blue kit is a sort of replica of the team's 1992 World Cup kit. At first sight, this might seem like a nostalgic tribute for this tour, but India's performance at the 1992 World Cup is not something this team will necessarily want to repeat Down Under.

With 2 wins and 5 losses, the 1992 World Cup is among India's most forgettable ones. Since the debut of the new jerseys, many former players have shared photos of themselves in their original kits. This includes a nostalgic picture of Sanjay Manjrekar and Indian great, Sachin Tendulkar that was shared by the Mumbai IPL team's Twitter handle. Tendulkar's best performance at the 1992 CWC came during one of India's only two wins, against the eventual champions - Pakistan.

Sachin Tendulkar remained not out at 54 as India put up a daunting 216 run total for their fiercest rivals. This, along with a 46-run knock by Ajay Jadeja and two-wicket hauls by Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath helped India to their first win of the tournament. Tendulkar was adjudged the Man of the Match for his performance. For Manjrekar, his best performance at the tournament came in a losing effort during India's match against Australia. He made 47 runs off 42 balls.

Sanjay Manjrekar returns to the commentary box

Unlike his smooth cricketing career, Manjrekar's career as a commentator has seen its fair share of controversies. After a 2017 IPL altercation with West Indian all-rounder, Kieron Pollard was cleared up, the veteran batsman found himself in hot waters for his criticism of Ravindra Jadeja, as a "bits and pieces cricketer”. Manjrekar was promptly dropped from the BCCI’s commentary panel for India’s South Africa tour as well as the Dream11 IPL 2020.

However, he has been added to the commentary squad for India's ongoing tour of Australia. Fans can watch the India vs Australia live matches and hear Manjrekar in action on the Sony Sports Network from 9.10 AM IST onwards for the ODI games and from 1:40 pm onwards for T20Is.

Image Credits: AP and Sanjay Manrekar Twitter

